Missing suitcase from bus: Uttarakhand Transport Corporation to pay Rs 43,000

The Uttarakhand State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission modified an order passed by the Dehradun district commission and directed the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation to pay Rs 43,000 on behalf of a bus conductor to a man whose suitcase had gone missing in 2015 from the luggage compartment of a bus due to the negligence of the conductor.

President Kumkum Rani and Member CM Singh were hearing an appeal filed by the bus conductor, who alone was held liable by the district commission for negligence and had been directed to pay Rs 75,500 as compensation, as he was the one who had kept the suitcase inside the luggage compartment of the bus.

“The deluxe bus was being plied by the driver under the control and instructions of respondent no 3 (the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation), and the appellant (the conductor) is an employee of respondent No. 3, who was working under the instructions and guidance of respondent no 3, therefore, under vicarious liability, the department is entitled to pay the above-mentioned compensation,” the October 3 order read.

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Vicarious liability is a legal rule that holds an employer liable for the wrongful or negligent actions (done in the course of work) of his employee.

The state commission held that it was due to the negligence of the Conductor that “the suitcase and clothes, jewellery etc. of the respondent no 1 (the man) which were kept inside it, were lost during travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.”

The man had claimed that he, along with his wife, was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun by a deluxe bus on November 8, 2015, at about 10 pm, and the conductor of the bus had kept his suitcase in the luggage compartment of the bus, which eventually went missing.

The man alleged that his suitcase went missing because of the negligence of the conductor and filed a consumer complaint before the district commission, Dehradun, seeking the cost of the suitcase and the items kept in the suitcase.

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The conductor had contended before the district commission that during travelling, the passengers must take care of their own luggage and that it was due to the negligence of the man that his suitcase went missing. The driver of the bus claimed that he had no concern with the personal belongings of the man, and his only job was to drive the bus carefully. The transport corporation stated that no fare was charged for luggage and that it had only charged the fare for the passenger, because of which the man was not their customer.

The district commission on November 15, 2018, allowed the complaint of the man and directed the conductor to pay Rs 57,500 to the man as the cost of the missing items of the suitcase and Rs 15,000 towards mental agony. The corporation was also asked to pay Rs 3,000 as litigation costs to the man.

Subsequently, the conductor of the bus approached the state commission, appealing against the order passed by the district commission. Advocates Amit Sharma and Parul Nishad, appearing for the conductor, submitted that the man had failed to prove the deficiency on the part of the conductor and that the man was not entitled to get any relief.

Advocate K Brij Bhushan appeared for the man. Advocate Saurabh Pal appeared for the driver, and Advocate AS Bisht for Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

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‘Vicarious liability’

The state commission noted that the man had also sent a letter to the transport corporation, following which an inquiry was initiated, which found the conductor guilty of the disappearance of the suitcase. The state commission further noted that the order of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation properly proved that, due to the negligence of the conductor, the suitcase and its contents were lost during travel.

“It is also pertinent to mention that the suitcase of respondent no 1 (the man) was handed over to the appellant (the conductor) to be kept in the diggi,” and even as per the version of the conductor, “he locked the diggi after taking the lost suitcase along with items kept inside, but it was not found in ISBT, Dehradun and was not handed over to the respondent no 1 (the man)”.

While partly allowing the appeal of the conductor, the state commission observed that since the man had not filed any receipt or bill of any of the items, the actual cost of the items in the bag was not fully proved. Accordingly, the amount awarded to the man as a cost of the missing items of the suitcase was directed to be reduced to Rs 25,000 from Rs 57,500. There was no change in the compensation awarded for mental agony and litigation costs.

Additionally, the state commission held that since the conductor was an employee of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and “was working under the instructions and guidance” of the corporation, therefore, under vicarious liability, the department would be entitled to pay the compensation.

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Takeaway

Passengers may seek compensation for valuables that went missing during their journey from when they can establish that the loss resulted from negligence or misconduct by the staff of the transport corporation. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Uttarakhand: 1800-180-4188) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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