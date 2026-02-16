Missing Saroop case: HC grants interim anticipatory bail to 61-year-old accused

Investigators claim that Kulwant Singh, worked as a contract bookbinder (Jild Saaz), prepared 61 saroops from excess scripture pages without written approval and without maintaining official records. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Kulwant Singh, a 61-year-old accused in the alleged disappearance and unauthorised handling of 328 saroops (holy scriptures) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The court directed that in the event of his arrest, the petitioner be released on interim pre-arrest bail upon furnishing bonds to the satisfaction of the arresting officer. He has been directed to join the investigation as and when called, and comply with conditions under Section 482(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 28, 2026.

A single-bench of Justice Surya Partap Singh issued directions on February 12, and a hard copy was released on Monday.