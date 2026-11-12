Missing luggage ruins Bali honeymoon, couple wins Rs 40,000 payout from airline

A honeymoon trip to Bali turned into an ordeal for a Jaipur couple after a Vietnam-based airline lost one of their bags and failed to return it for 15 days, by which time they had already reached back in India. Holding the airline guilty of deficiency in service, a Jaipur consumer commission has ordered it to pay the couple Rs 30,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

A bench of president Subesingh Yadav and members Hemlata Agrawal and Ashutosh said in the November 5 order, “After the complainant and his wife returned to India, the third bag was returned by the opposite party, approximately 15 days after their initial journey. Due to the non-availability of the said bag throughout their entire journey, the complainant and his wife had to endure considerable physical discomfort and mental stress.”

The order added that the act of the opposite party amounts to a serious deficiency in service towards the complainant.

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The commission noted that because the bag was missing throughout their entire honeymoon trip, the couple suffered significant physical hardship and mental stress. It said the airline failed to resolve the issue in a timely manner, which falls under the category of a serious deficiency in service.

Luggage returned after couple reach India

On January 1, 2025, the complainant booked round-trip flight tickets from a Vietnam-based airline for a honeymoon trip to Bali, Indonesia, with his wife, scheduled for March 5, 2025. The outbound journey consisted of two connecting flights departing New Delhi at 12.05 hours at night and arriving in Hanoi at 5.35 am, followed by a layover of 4 hours and 25 minutes before boarding from Hanoi at 10 am to reach Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali at 4.25 pm local time.

At New Delhi airport, the complainant checked in three bags, and the airline’s ground staff assured him during the Hanoi layover that all three bags would be safely transferred to the connecting flight. However, upon arriving in Bali on March 5, 2025, the couple received only two of their bags in the baggage claim area, while the third went missing.

The complainant immediately lodged a Property Irregularity Report with the airline’s representatives at Bali airport and followed up via email. Although the airline staff assured him that the bag would be delivered to their hotel within 24 to 48 hours, the luggage was never returned during their entire stay in Bali from March 5 to March 13, 2025, despite continuous calls and emails. The missing bag was eventually returned by the airline approximately 15 days after the initial journey, after the couple had already returned to India.

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Following the trip, the complainant sent a legal notice to the airline on March 19, 2025, which was unanswered. Later, citing deficiency in service and the physical and mental distress suffered during the honeymoon, the complainant filed a consumer complaint in June 2025.

Bag eventually delivered: Airline

The airline acknowledged that while the complainant checked in three bags and immediately received two upon arrival, there was a delay in delivering the third bag due to service-related issues. However, they argued that the bag was eventually delivered to the complainant in the exact same condition. The airline said it provided the complainant with the best possible service.

Holding that the delayed return of the luggage amounted to a serious deficiency in service, the commission directed the airline to pay the couple Rs 30,000 for mental agony and physical discomfort and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

This judgment fixed the airline’s accountability for delayed luggage, establishing that returning a bag intact weeks later does not absolve carriers of liability for service deficiency. Even without receipts proving financial loss, consumers can rightfully claim compensation for the mental agony and distress caused when disrupted baggage ruins significant travel milestones.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan: 1800-180-6030) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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