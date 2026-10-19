Mauritius honeymoon affected as flight time change ‘not informed’, couple wins Rs 60,000

A Kerala consumer commission recently directed an airline and a travel agency to refund the ticket price and pay Rs 60,000 in compensation and costs to a couple whose honeymoon trip to Mauritius was disrupted after they missed their Kochi–Mumbai flight, allegedly due to a change in departure time that was not communicated to them.

President D B Binu and members Ramachandran V and Sreevidhia T N of the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the failure of the travel agency to pass on the information received from the airline, and the airline’s failure to ensure effective communication of the altered schedule, resulted in the complainants missing the flight and disruption of their onward journey.

“We hold that service was deficient on the part of both opposite parties within the meaning of Section 2(1)(g) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986,” the order read.

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Case before the commission

The complainant had booked two tickets through the travel agency for their journey from Kochi to Mumbai, from where they planned to travel to Mauritius for their honeymoon after their marriage. According to the couple, they reached the airport only to learn that their flight had already departed. They alleged that no prior intimation regarding the change was communicated to them and that the disruption also affected their onward travel and hotel arrangements in Mauritius, resulting in financial loss and mental agony. Therefore, they sought Rs 5 lakh in compensation.

The airline said that it had informed passengers whose contact details were available through calls, text messages and other communications. It said that the complainants contacted its call centre on the date of travel and voluntarily cancelled the booking.

The travel agency, meanwhile, argued that it had acted only as a booking agent and that flight scheduling was controlled by the airline. It denied receiving information about the change in departure time.

Examining the records, the commission found that the revised timing had been communicated to the travel agency with a request to inform the complainants. “The failure to effectively communicate such a material change to the complainants resulted in their missing the flight and disruption of their onward journey, and the responsibility arising there from has to be assessed accordingly,” it said.

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It also held that the airline could not completely absolve itself of responsibility merely by transmitting the revised schedule to the booking agent without ensuring that the information ultimately reached the passengers. “Mere transmission of information to the booking agent, without ensuring that it ultimately reached the passengers, cannot completely absolve the airline from responsibility,” the order read.

The commission held that the failure of the travel agency to communicate the revised flight timing, despite receiving the information from the airline, and the failure of the airlines to ensure effective communication of the altered schedule, together resulted in deficiency in service.

The commission thus directed the opposite parties to refund the Kochi-Mumbai ticket fare after adjusting any amount already refunded, pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for inconvenience and mental agony, and pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

Travel agents and airlines must ensure that passengers are promptly informed of changes to flight schedules. Merely notifying the booking agent is not enough if the revised departure time is not effectively communicated to passengers, and failure to do so can amount to deficiency in service.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

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