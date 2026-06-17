‘Misplaced file’ excuse unacceptable, says court over 8-month FIR delay as Dalit woman alleges cheating

The petitioner was allegedly defrauded by the accused, who dishonestly induced her to part with Rs 2.10 lakh on the false pretext of executing a sale of their landed property. (AI-generated image)

A Dalit woman was forced to approach the Orissa High Court after the police allegedly failed to register an FIR in a cheating case for more than eight months despite a magistrate’s specific direction to do so. Pulling up the police for the delay, the high court observed that while files and court orders may sometimes be “misplaced”, such explanations cannot become a routine excuse for ignoring judicial directions and undermining the administration of justice.

Justice Savitri Ratho expressed “serious concern” over the manner in which judicial orders were being treated by local police authorities while hearing a petition filed by a 65-year-old woman who alleged that she had been cheated of Rs 2.10 lakh in a land transaction.