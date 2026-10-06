‘Misogynistic’: MP High Court flags appellate judge’s view on woman’s role in litigation

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has criticised as “gender-biased” and “misogynistic”, an appellate court’s observation that elderly male members of a family could not have been dependent on a younger female member to take necessary steps in family litigation.

While allowing a second appeal in a property dispute, Justice Anuradha Shukla said the reasoning undermines the capability of women family members.

“The ground assigned for rejection is a inherently gender-biased assertion by the First Appellate Court that elderly male members of a family cannot be dependent on a younger female member to take the necessary steps in a family litigation. This observation is typically misogynistic and undermines the capability of a female member of the family,” the court said on October 1.

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Civil suit over ‘ancestral’ property

The court was hearing a second appeal filed against the dismissal of a civil suit in which the appellants, who are legal heirs of female descendants, had claimed a share in the disputed property, saying that it was ancestral.

The trial court had dismissed the suit on merits after finding that the appellants failed to prove that the property was ancestral. The appellants filed a first appeal, but the additional district judge dismissed it without examining the merits, as it was filed 18 days beyond the limitation period.

Justice Anuradha Shukla said that if the delay was ultimately condoned, the appellate court should decide the appeal on its merits. Justice Anuradha Shukla said that if the delay was ultimately condoned, the appellate court should decide the appeal on its merits.

Before the high court, the appellants argued that they had shown bona fide reasons for the delay and that the first appellate court had adopted a technical approach instead of considering the matter from the perspective of justice.

The application seeking condonation of delay, under Section 5 of the Limitation Act, stated that the woman who was handling the litigation had been seriously ill, which led to the delay in filing the appeal. Although a certified copy of the judgment had been obtained, the appellants said her illness resulted in the delay.

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The first appellate court rejected the explanation, observing that no document had been produced to establish the nature of her illness. The high court observed that the ground of illness could not have been rejected without giving them an opportunity to produce supporting evidence.

“Providing opportunity of evidence was a sine qua non before arriving at a conclusion that the appellants have failed to prove the ground of delay,” the court said.

Appellate court’s remark ‘unwarranted’

The high court also strongly criticised the appellate court’s reasoning that the other family members’ could not have depended on the woman for filing the appeal. “There is absolutely no basis on the record of the Appellate Court to justify such reasoning. It appears that the Appellate Court ventured to pass such an unwarranted and skeptic remark solely on the basis of surmises and assumptions, which cannot be approved under law,” the court said.

It thus allowed the second appeal and remanded the matter to the first appellate court. It directed the appellate court to give the parties an opportunity to lead evidence, if they wished, regarding the application for condonation of delay and decide it in accordance with law.

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The court further directed that if the delay was ultimately condoned, the first appellate court should hear the parties and decide the appeal on its merits.