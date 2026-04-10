‘Misconduct and indecency not voyeurism’: Bombay HC quashes case against man for ‘staring at female colleague’s chest’ during meetings 

"The law does not punish every act which offends modesty under Section 354-C," the Bombay High Court noted.

While setting aside the First Information Report (FIR) and subsequent criminal proceedings against a senior executive of a private insurance company, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that the allegation against him of unwanted staring at a woman colleague’s chest was not the same as voyeurism, but may amount to misconduct and indecency.

The court, on April 8, passed an order on a criminal application by a man who was booked in 2015 by the Mumbai Police for the offence of voyeurism punishable under Section 354-C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The allegation is only that he stared at her chest during office meetings. Unwanted staring, even if accepted as true, is not the same thing as voyeurism within the meaning of Section 354-C. The statute cannot be stretched beyond its plain words,” a Single-Judge Bench of Justice Amit Borkar observed.