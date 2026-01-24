Minor’s rape case: Court says no to police remand of accused school bus driver, sends him to jail

A court in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Friday declined the police request for remand of a 50-year-old school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl, and instead sent him to judicial custody.

A Rajkot court refused to grant police remand of a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor and sent him to judicial custody.

A Court in Rajkot district on Friday refused to grant remand of a 50-year-old school bus driver to the Rajkot Rural police in connection with the alleged sexual assault and rape of a minor girl. Police told The Indian Express that the medical reports of the girl are awaited.

Last month, the child told her parents that she was sexually assaulted by the school bus driver two times – on January 13 and then on January 20. The matter came to light when the child refused to go to school on January 21. When her mother tried to figure out the reason, the child told her the sequence of events.

The accused lives near the girl’s residence and lured her with snacks, said a police officer associated with the investigation.

The FIR was registered under the POCSO Act on Wednesday (January 21) at the jurisdictional police station, on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s mother. The police arrested the accused on Thursday (January 22), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Naveen Chakravarthy said in a video statement.

However, when the accused was presented in court on Friday and the police sought remand, the court sent the accused to judicial custody instead.

 

