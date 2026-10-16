Minor in school records, Jammu and Kashmir High Court upholds woman’s job cancellation

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has upheld the cancellation of a woman’s provisional selection for a school helper’s job after her school records showed that she was under 18 years old, despite a medical certificate assessing her age at 23. The court dismissed her plea, ruling that official school records could not be overridden by a medical opinion to determine a candidate’s age.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal was hearing a petition filed by a woman from Baramulla district challenging the cancellation of her provisional selection for the post of ‘aaya/helper’ at a government primary school. The court dismissed her petition, upholding the authorities’ decision to cancel her provisional selection.

“Where a school discharge certificate based on official academic records is available, a medical opinion cannot be relied upon to determine a candidate’s age,” the court said on October 12.

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The dispute began after the woman’s name appeared in a tentative selection list prepared following a recruitment notification issued on January 18, 2023. Her selection was later cancelled after an objection alleged that she had not attained the minimum age required for the post. The authorities relied on her educational records to determine the eligibility.

Objection changes selection

The recruitment notification dated January 18, 2023, invited applications for engagement as ‘aayas/helpers’ at various schools, including the government primary school. Four candidates, including the petitioner and the woman who was eventually selected in her place, applied before the January 28, 2023, cut-off date.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal held that official school records cannot be overridden by a medical opinion when determining a candidate’s age for recruitment. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Rajnesh Oswal held that official school records cannot be overridden by a medical opinion when determining a candidate’s age for recruitment. (Image enhanced using AI)

A three-member ‘Scrutiny and Selection Committee’, comprising a headmaster, a master and a teacher, was constituted on February 8, 2023, to examine the applications. It followed guidelines issued by the director of Samagra Shiksha on January 9, 2023, under the CHIRAG-2023 initiative.

Under these guidelines, candidates were required to have attained 18 years of age by January 1, 2023. Priority was also to be given to the candidate with the lowest annual income, as verified by the concerned tehsildar.

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The candidate initially figured in the tentative selection list. However, after objections were invited, a challenge was raised against her selection on the ground that she was underage. The committee re-examined her documents before the authorities issued a corrigendum cancelling her provisional selection.

2 dates of birth turn crucial

The committee found that she had mentioned May 15, 2003, as her date of birth in her application form. However, her Class 8 qualification certificate recorded her date of birth as March 4, 2005. Using the date recorded in the educational document, the authorities calculated that she was 17 years, nine months and 28 days old on January 1, 2023. She therefore fell short of the prescribed minimum age of 18 years.

On February 17, 2023, the authorities issued a correction cancelling her tentative selection and provisionally selecting another candidate, who had the lowest annual income among the remaining eligible applicants.

Following this, she challenged the decision, relying on an age determination certificate issued by the chairman of the medical board, which assessed her age at 23 years. She also argued that her annual income did not exceed Rs 50,400, while the annual income of the candidate selected in her place was Rs 74,000. She contended that her lower income gave her a stronger claim to the post under the selection guidelines.

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Court prefers school records

The high court examined the submissions and documents placed on record. It noted that a provisional-cum-discharge certificate issued by the headmaster of the government high school recorded her date of birth as March 4, 2005.

The court pointed out that the date of birth mentioned in her application form was not corroborated by any educational or requisite qualification certificate. Rejecting the argument based on the medical board’s assessment, the court held that where official academic records established a candidate’s date of birth, a medical opinion could not be relied upon to determine her age.

It concluded that the authorities had acted within their authority in issuing the correction on February 17, 2023. It found no legal or factual error in the decision to cancel her provisional selection. “It is pertinent to note that in her application form, the petitioner recorded her date of birth as May 15, 2003; however, this assertion remained wholly uncorroborated by any educational or requisite qualification certificate,” it noted.

Finding no merit in the challenge, the high court dismissed the petition, leaving the cancellation of her provisional selection undisturbed.