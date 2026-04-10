Minor missing for 8 months: FIR delay, informant’s ‘escape’ add to family’s woes, Jharkhand HC orders removal of Bokaro cop

Hearing a case in connection with a minor girl having gone missing for eight months, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday ordered the removal of the officer in charge of a police station and raised concern over alleged police action against members of the missing girl’s family despite an earlier order restraining such steps.

The case pertains to a girl who has been missing since July 21, 2025, from Bokaro district. According to the petitioner’s counsel, Vincent Rohit Marki, the girl’s mother had approached police, saying that her daughter did not return after leaving home to complete an online form submission.

She went missing on July 21, and the mother approached the police the same day, but an FIR was only registered on August 4, the family’s counsel said.

According to the mother, her daughter had left home to complete the form submission and did not return by evening. “We searched among relatives and friends, but there was no trace. That same night, we went to the police station,” she said. However, she alleged that police initially refused to register an FIR.

“They told us that if we named someone and the girl was not found with him, we could be jailed and may not even get bail,” the mother claimed, adding that the family was allegedly “threatened and discouraged” from filing the complaint.

The FIR was eventually registered on August 4 under charges of kidnapping by a local youth, whom the family suspected due to an alleged past relationship with the girl. The mother claimed that her daughter refused to marry the boy, and the family had arranged the girl’s marriage to someone else, which was scheduled in the coming months.

Then, in December 2025, the family received a phone call from an unidentified person, claiming that the girl was in Pune. “He said it was a serious matter but assured us that the girl would be brought back,” the girl’s mother said.

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Nearly a month later, police traced the caller, identified as Loknath Mahato, and detained him from Bokaro, but while he was travelling to Pune, he escaped from police custody.

The girl’s father, who was also on the journey to Pune, said, “We do not know whether he fled or was allowed to escape.”

According to the mother, the police team still proceeded to Pune, where her husband was allegedly left waiting at the railway station while police personnel went to chase leads. She further alleged that her husband’s mobile phone was stolen during the trip, which she claims contained important call recordings related to the case.

“Despite these developments, no breakthrough has been made in tracing my girl. The main suspect continues to roam freely, while our own relatives have been subjected to police action,” she said.

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The matter escalated earlier this month when police allegedly picked up and assaulted a relative of the girl’s family. “He was taken for questioning, beaten, and threatened that petrol would be poured on him if he did not confess [to the crime]. We don’t understand why the police are not taking our case seriously and are harassing us. What if their family members disappear one day? Will they behave the same?” the girl’s mother asked.

On April 7, the court directed that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner or her family members. However, the mother’s counsel has alleged that despite this, another relative was picked up by police on Thursday morning.

An affidavit was filed before the court highlighting the alleged violation. During the hearing, the DGP appeared virtually and informed the court that the detained individual had since been released.

The order letter noted that the DGP informed the court that a one-man committee, headed by a DIG-rank officer, was constituted to probe the matter, and that the committee would submit its findings to the court. However, when contacted, the DGP, Tadasha Mishra, said she had no information about the case.

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The order letter also mentioned the removal of an officer in charge of the local police station from his post, though no suspension has been ordered.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 15.