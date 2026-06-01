‘Father’s obligation absolute’: Minor kids can’t be denied maintenance due to mother’s remarriage, says court

The petitioners argued before the Allahabad High Court that even if the allegation of remarriage were true, the children’s claim stood on an independent footing.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
5 min readNew DelhiJun 1, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Allahabad high court mother's remarriage children maintenanceThe court observed that while a wife may lose her entitlement to maintenance on remarriage, it can’t deprive the minor kids of their right to seek maintenance from father. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Allahabad High Court has held that the alleged remarriage of a woman cannot extinguish the independent statutory right of her minor children to claim maintenance from their biological father.

Justice Padam Narain Mishra made the observation while partly allowing a plea filed by a woman and her minor children, and set aside a family court order that had rejected the maintenance claim of the minors.

“The obligation of a father to maintain his minor children is absolute, subject only to such statutory exceptions as are recognized by law. Such obligation neither ceases on account of matrimonial disputes between the spouses nor because of the alleged remarriage of the mother,” the order dated May 20 read.

Justice Padam Narain Mishra Allahabad High Court child maintenance mother remarriage Justice Padam Narain Mishra found that the family court had not considered their daily needs or the father’s statutory duty towards them. (AI-enhanced image)

Can’t extinguish minor’s right

  • Examining the issue, the high court reiterated that Section 125 (maintenance of wives, children and parents) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is a measure of social justice intended to protect women, children, and parents from destitution and vagrancy.
  • Referring to several Supreme Court decisions, the court emphasised that maintenance laws are enacted to prevent financial hardship and that the welfare of children remains of paramount importance.
  • The court observed that while a wife may lose her entitlement to maintenance in certain circumstances, including remarriage, such disqualification cannot automatically deprive minor children of their independent right to seek maintenance from their father.
  • Under Section 125(4) of the CrPC, a wife living in adultery or a remarried wife may not be entitled to claim maintenance from her former husband, but this disqualification cannot “automatically extinguish the independent statutory right of the minor children” to claim maintenance from their father, it noted.
Also Read | Allahabad High Court grants Rs 5 lakh payout to man after police defy order, arrest him

‘Order silent on needs of kids’

  • The court found that the family court had failed to independently examine the children’s entitlement to maintenance and had not considered their daily needs or the biological father’s statutory duty towards them.
  • The impugned order is conspicuously silent on the children’s requirements, including their educational expenses, day-to-day needs, and the statutory obligation of the father to maintain them.
  • It further held that proceedings under the Guardians and Wards Act and maintenance proceedings under Section 125 CrPC operate in different fields, and the pendency of custody or guardianship disputes cannot be a ground to deny maintenance to minor children.
  • The court, therefore, set aside the impugned order insofar as it rejected the maintenance claim of the two minors.
  • It, however, declined to record any conclusive finding on the issue of her alleged remarriage in the present plea.
  • It remitted the matter back to the family court for fresh consideration of the children’s maintenance claim in accordance with the law after hearing both sides.
  • The family court shall endeavour to conclude the proceedings expeditiously, preferably within three months from the date of production of a certified copy of this order, the court added.
Also Read | Amid tiger deaths at Kanha National Park, court demands answers from Centre, MP government

Maintenance plea

The family court had dismissed an application under Section 125 of the CrPC, seeking maintenance from the children’s father primarily on the ground that the wife had allegedly remarried another person and was therefore not entitled to maintenance.

Before the high court, the petitioners argued that even if the allegation of remarriage were assumed to be true, the claim of the minor children stood on an independent footing and could not have been rejected merely because of their mother’s alleged remarriage. They also contended that no conclusive finding regarding the alleged remarriage had been recorded by any competent court.

Also Read | ‘Nil income’ claim vs Rs 4.5 lakh ITR: Court sets aside wife’s maintenance over income tax

Opposing the plea, the husband’s counsel submitted that the family court had recorded a well-reasoned finding with regard to the alleged remarriage of the woman on the basis of the material brought before it.

It was further submitted that proceedings relating to the custody and guardianship of the children were already pending between the parties.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments