‘Father’s obligation absolute’: Minor kids can’t be denied maintenance due to mother’s remarriage, says court

The court observed that while a wife may lose her entitlement to maintenance on remarriage, it can’t deprive the minor kids of their right to seek maintenance from father. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court has held that the alleged remarriage of a woman cannot extinguish the independent statutory right of her minor children to claim maintenance from their biological father.

Justice Padam Narain Mishra made the observation while partly allowing a plea filed by a woman and her minor children, and set aside a family court order that had rejected the maintenance claim of the minors.

“The obligation of a father to maintain his minor children is absolute, subject only to such statutory exceptions as are recognized by law. Such obligation neither ceases on account of matrimonial disputes between the spouses nor because of the alleged remarriage of the mother,” the order dated May 20 read.