Minor disciplining of student not enough to prosecute teacher, rules Kerala High Court

In discharging their responsibility to guide, correct and discipline students, teachers have a role akin to that of a parent, the high court stated. (AI-generated image)

Observing that a teacher has an important role in shaping the character, behaviour and future of a student, the Kerala High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a Class 5 teacher accused of causing a minor injury while disciplining a student.

Justice Jobin Sebastian was dealing with a plea by the teacher seeking to quash criminal proceedings in which she was charged with voluntarily causing hurt under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

“While considering the question of whether, on the said allegation, a teacher can be forced to face prosecution for a criminal offence, first of all, it is to be noted that a teacher has an important role in shaping the character, behaviour and future of a student,” the October 9 order read.