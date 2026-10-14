Minor disciplining of student not enough to prosecute teacher, rules Kerala High Court

4 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 05:11 PM IST
Observing that a teacher has an important role in shaping the character, behaviour and future of a student, the Kerala High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a Class 5 teacher accused of causing a minor injury while disciplining a student.
Justice Jobin Sebastian was dealing with a plea by the teacher seeking to quash criminal proceedings in which she was charged with voluntarily causing hurt under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
“While considering the question of whether, on the said allegation, a teacher can be forced to face prosecution for a criminal offence, first of all, it is to be noted that a teacher has an important role in shaping the character, behaviour and future of a student,” the October 9 order read.
“Apart from imparting knowledge, teachers have a duty to guide, correct and discipline the student. In discharging such responsibility, the teachers have a role akin to that of a parent,” it added.
The court noted that if a teacher inflicts corporal punishment with mala fide intentions, which would have irreversible consequences on the future of a child, including his or her mental well-being, the same has to be dealt with seriously.
Justice Jobin Sebastian said that subjecting teachers to criminal charges for simple discipline would jeopardise the overall administration of educational institutions.
The court noted that the allegation, when considered in the light of the materials collected during investigation, does not disclose that the petitioner had subjected the child to corporal punishment with any mala fide intention.
Teacher charged under JJ Act
The case involves a criminal charge against a school teacher in Thiruvalla for taking disciplinary action in a classroom. The complainant was a Class 5 student in her class.
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On December 6, 2018, the student was running around the classroom. To enforce discipline and get her to sit in her seat, the teacher grabbed her hand and pulled her. While being pulled, the student’s leg got entangled in a classroom bench, causing a minor bruise and pain in her right knee.
A police complaint was filed over a month later on January 16, 2019. The police charged the teacher with voluntarily causing hurt under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.
According to the petitioner, witness statements from other students in the class confirmed that the teacher was only trying to maintain discipline and had no intention to harm or abuse the child. Medical records also showed only minor injuries.
Can’t face prosecution for minor disciplining: Order
The court noted that merely because a teacher inflicts trivial punishment or minimal corrective measures to maintain classroom discipline or correct a child, they cannot be subjected to criminal prosecution.
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It said, “In the facts of the present case, the statements of the other students who witnessed the incident suggest that the teacher had caught hold of the hands of the victim and pulled her without any mala fide intention and only as a measure to maintain discipline in the classroom.”
The court said that subjecting teachers to criminal charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for simple discipline would jeopardise the overall administration and orderly functioning of educational institutions.
It added that the materials collected during the investigation do not indicate any criminal intention on the part of the petitioner to harass, abuse, or cause injury to the child. “A perusal of the wound certificate also suggests that only minor injuries were sustained,” it stated.