Minor posing as major on dating app can’t be ground to discharge accused: Court

A special court in Mumbai said on Monday said that two men booked for sexual abuse of a teenager in 2018 cannot be discharged on the ground that minor victim presented himself as a ‘major’ on a dating app.

The court rejected discharge pleas filed by the two accused men.

A case was filed in Mumbai in 2018 against multiple men for sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy, who met them on Grindr app, a social networking and dating app for the LGBTQ community. Two of them recently sought to be discharged from the case, stating that the app is only for those who have attained 18 years of age and the minor had signed up on it by claiming to be above 18.