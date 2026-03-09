The Bombay High Court recently directed the BMC to decide in an expeditious manner on the allegations by Millat Nagar Residents Welfare Association of Oshiwara area in Andheri (West) that playground sanctioned by the civic body for children is being used as “Tuesday market” for hawkers and as goat market during Eid festival.
The court asked the BMC to take immediate action if the authorities find unauthorised use or illegal conversion of the said area.
A bench of Justices Makarand S Karnik and Shriram M Modak on March 6 was hearing plea by the Association which informed the bench that the petitioner and another body, Millat Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Federation Limited, that oversee common areas of 29 residential societies and one commercial complex in Millat Nagar and the other body includes.
Advocate Vikram N Walawalkar for the petitioner Association claimed that through “strong arm tactics,” the Federation has taken illegal and exclusive control of the playground and other common areas of Millat Nagar layout and converted the use of playground to conduct commercial activities.
Walawalkar said weekly Tuesday market is organised on the said playground inviting hawkers from across Mumbai to sell their goods and Rs 59,000 are paid for weekly use of the market.
The petitioner further alleged that an illegal goat market is organised during Eid festival for which the Federation gets a consideration of Rs 5 lakh. Therefore, the plea alleged illegal conversion of the playground area as per sanctioned plan and violation of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.
It was further submitted that illegal goat market was in contravention of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and a representation was made in May 2022 to the Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC), K/West, Andheri.
Story continues below this ad
The court, without observing anything on merits of the contentions, as the Federation was not represented before it, directed BMC authority to look into the matter.
It asked the AMC to examine and address petitioner’s grievance within two weeks and take “immediate appropriate action” if the authorities “are of the opinion that there is unauthorised use or illegal conversion by respondent no.3 in terms of provisions of MRTP Act.”
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More