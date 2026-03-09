HC directs BMC to expeditiously decide on allegations of illegal market at Millat Nagar playground in Andheri

The court asked the BMC to take immediate action if the authorities find unauthorised use or illegal conversion of the said area. (Source: Express Archives)

The Bombay High Court recently directed the BMC to decide in an expeditious manner on the allegations by Millat Nagar Residents Welfare Association of Oshiwara area in Andheri (West) that playground sanctioned by the civic body for children is being used as “Tuesday market” for hawkers and as goat market during Eid festival.

The court asked the BMC to take immediate action if the authorities find unauthorised use or illegal conversion of the said area.

A bench of Justices Makarand S Karnik and Shriram M Modak on March 6 was hearing plea by the Association which informed the bench that the petitioner and another body, Millat Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Federation Limited, that oversee common areas of 29 residential societies and one commercial complex in Millat Nagar and the other body includes.