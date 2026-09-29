Congress Bengal bypoll candidate, backed by Mamata Banerjee, gets interim bail

Calcutta High Court grants interim bail to Congress's Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan, arrested last month in a 2007 land agitation murder case.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Tanushree Bose
1 min readUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Nandigram bypollMilan Pradhan (left) was arrested barely a few hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will support Congress in the Nandigram bypolls (Express photo)
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The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypoll, with several conditions attached. Pradhan has been directed to surrender at the Haldia court on October 21.

Pradhan was arrested by police on September 18 in connection with murder cases linked to the 2007 Nandigram land agitation, hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party’s support for the Congress candidate in the constituency.

Also Read | Bengal hots up: Congress’s Nandigram candidate held after getting Mamata backing

Her announcement came after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Trinamool Congress-backed candidate for Nandigram, withdrew her nomination from the seat.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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