Congress Bengal bypoll candidate, backed by Mamata Banerjee, gets interim bail

Milan Pradhan (left) was arrested barely a few hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will support Congress in the Nandigram bypolls (Express photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypoll, with several conditions attached. Pradhan has been directed to surrender at the Haldia court on October 21.

Pradhan was arrested by police on September 18 in connection with murder cases linked to the 2007 Nandigram land agitation, hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party’s support for the Congress candidate in the constituency.

Her announcement came after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Trinamool Congress-backed candidate for Nandigram, withdrew her nomination from the seat.