Nandigram bypoll: Calcutta High Court relief for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan

The Calcutta High Court Thursday ordered that Congress candidate for the Nandigram bypoll, Milan Pradhan, cannot be treated as arrested in a case dating back to 2007 and asked the police not to take any steps against him till October 12. The West Bengal government has challenged the single-bench order before a division bench of Chief Justice R V Ghuge, which will hear the matter Friday.

Appearing for Pradhan, who was sent to judicial custody till October 7 by a lower court Wednesday, Senior Advocate Ayan Bhattacharya submitted before the High Court, “In the last hearing, it was said he is not required in any matter. Yesterday, they took Pradhan into jail custody until the 7th (October 7). They have trapped me in another matter of 2007. I was not aware of this case.”

Responding to the submission, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajdeep Majumdar, representing the state, argued, “Warrant was issued before. We have not hidden anything. He was arrested on the 19th (September 19). He was arrested on the basis of a warrant.”

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Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya questioned the state’s failure to disclose the case during earlier proceedings.

“When the matter was taken up previously, the court was informed that in five matters he was arrested, then in five matters the cases were not alive, and in the sixth case he is not an accused. So why, after saying this in court, is he arrested in another matter? Nothing was put on record. There was no disclosure. Why was it not brought to the notice of the court?”

AAG Majumdar explained that all the cases date back to 2007 and had been reinstated following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) “These cases of 2007 the previous government had withdrawn in 2017, although these were murder cases. A PIL was filed, and in 2021 all these cases were reinstated.”

While the court asked the state to produce evidence that it had served a production warrant on Pradhan, the government said it had already effected the arrest.

Senior Counsel Bhattacharya then urged the court, “He is in custody till the 7th (October 7). After polls, please pass an order not to arrest in any other case.”

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Observing that there was no record to establish that the production warrant had been properly served, Justice Bhattacharyya ruled, “Concerned police officer told not to take any steps till October 12 in the Khejuri police station case, and the petitioner shall not be treated as arrested in this case.”

The High Court expressed surprise that the investigating officer moved a prayer on September 19 to show Pradhan arrested in a 2007 criminal case, and verbally instructed the state counsel to allow Pradhan to contest the upcoming election.

Arrest in wake of bypoll

Pradhan was originally arrested and remanded to judicial custody until October 3 across three separate 2007 cases registered at the Nandigram police station, linked to the anti-land acquisition movement. Subsequently, the police submitted additional arrest warrants in two other cases registered at the Khejuri and Nandigram police stations.

Pradhan’s arrest came hours after former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction of the party would extend support to the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypoll after withdrawing its own nominee.

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The Nandigram bypoll, scheduled for October 6, was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the Nandigram seat to retain his Bhabanipur constituency, making this the first major electoral test for the ruling BJP since coming to power in the state earlier this year.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, a close aide and personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in May.