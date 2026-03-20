Gurjar-Rajput row over Raja Bhoj: Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of plea, warns of costs over ‘frivolous’ litigation

The court also asked stakeholders to refrain from public statements and social media exchanges until the committee arrived at a decision.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday disposed of a petition arising out of a three-year-old dispute over the installation of the statue of Gurjar king Mihir Bhoj in Haryana’s Kaithal district, observing that the controversy had largely subsided with time and cautioning parties against wasting judicial time on what it termed unnecessary litigation.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeevan said the issue, which had triggered tensions between Gujjar and Rajput communities over the naming of a historical figure, “must have lost its sting due to the passage of time”.

The controversy broke out in July 2023 in Kaithal district over the unveiling of a statue of 9th-century ruler Mihir Bhoj, with an inscription identifying him as “Gurjar Pratihar”. The label triggered protests from the Rajput community, which claims the ruler as part of its lineage, leading to tensions between the two groups. The unrest saw a police charge on protesting Rajputs with batons, resignation threats from several district-level BJP functionaries, and calls for removing the “Gurjar” reference from the plaque.