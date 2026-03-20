Gurjar-Rajput row over Raja Bhoj: Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of plea, warns of costs over ‘frivolous’ litigation

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday disposed of a petition arising out of a three-year-old dispute over the installation of the statue of Gurjar king Mihir Bhoj in Haryana’s Kaithal district, observing that the controversy had largely subsided with time and cautioning parties against wasting judicial time on what it termed unnecessary litigation.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeevan said the issue, which had triggered tensions between Gujjar and Rajput communities over the naming of a historical figure, “must have lost its sting due to the passage of time”.
The controversy broke out in July 2023 in Kaithal district over the unveiling of a statue of 9th-century ruler Mihir Bhoj, with an inscription identifying him as “Gurjar Pratihar”. The label triggered protests from the Rajput community, which claims the ruler as part of its lineage, leading to tensions between the two groups. The unrest saw a police charge on protesting Rajputs with batons, resignation threats from several district-level BJP functionaries, and calls for removing the “Gurjar” reference from the plaque.
Taking note of the situation at the time, the High Court stayed the inauguration of the statue while allowing its installation, and the state government subsequently constituted a committee under the divisional commissioner to resolve the dispute. The court also asked stakeholders to refrain from public statements and social media exchanges until the committee arrived at a decision.
‘There is nothing in this case’
When the matter was taken up on Friday, the Haryana Government sought clarification regarding references in an earlier order, arguing that the dispute was specifically between Gujjars and Rajputs rather than the broader Kshatriya category.
The bench, however, made it clear that such references in the earlier proceedings were merely submissions of the state counsel and not findings of the court. “It is not our finding. It was the contention of the state counsel,” Chief Justice Nagu observed.
Declining to engage further with the controversy, the court said the matter should be left to the state-constituted committee. The court directed the panel to examine the issue and submit its report expeditiously, preferably within 60 days, adding that if the report is not filed within the stipulated period, the case may be listed again.
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During the hearing, the bench expressed strong displeasure over the continuation of the petition, questioning the need for judicial intervention in what it described as a matter capable of being resolved administratively and socially.
“Why are you dragging the court into this controversy unnecessarily? There is nothing in this case,” the bench remarked, adding that valuable court time was being spent on issues that did not warrant adjudication.
In a sharp rebuke, Chief Justice Nagu also criticised the tendency to pursue such litigation without sufficient grounds. He observed that courts are compelled to “burn the midnight oil” to examine petitions and pass reasoned orders even when matters lack substance. “Anybody comes forward and files a petition under Article 226 and expects the court to decide it. Even if the lawyer does not argue, the court has to burn the midnight oil and pass a speaking order,” he said.
The bench further warned that such practices contribute to the docket burden and delay adjudication of more pressing cases.
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice also asked why the cost should not be imposed on parties for pursuing what it termed frivolous proceedings. “Why should we not dismiss this with costs? You are wasting the time of the court,” the bench said, even suggesting that parties consider making contributions to public causes.
Ultimately, while refraining from imposing costs at this stage, the court disposed of the petition, leaving it to the state-appointed committee to bring the dispute to a close.
Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US.
With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath.
Professional Background & Expertise
A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius
Her key focus areas include:
Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights.
International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila.
Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance:
1. Environment & Governance
"‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land.
"High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections.
2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare
"HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019.
"Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling.
"HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits.
3. Human Rights & Identity
"As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament.
"Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices.
Signature Beats
Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context.
Contact
@grewal_sharma on X
manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More