A few relationships are like a cactus and do not require frequent watering, but a sufficiently long gap creates the ‘out of sight, out of mind’ phenomenon, which could cause even a resilient cactus to dry up. This analogy found a mention in a recent Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment after a life-term terror convict sought his temporary release from prison. Interestingly, the ruling allowed his plea and quoted lines from Michel Foucault’s Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison to explain the intricacies of jail and prisoner rehabilitation.

Justices Anoop Chitkara and Subhas Mehla were hearing a plea filed by a life convict, who was seeking eight weeks of temporary release because his wife had passed away and he had to find a suitable match for the marriage of his 29-year-old daughter. The man’s application had been rejected by the Tarn-Taran Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate.

“Every prisoner must be rehabilitated to ensure their dignified return to the community, with consistent behavior that never puts them back under surveillance inside the Panopticon. A few relationships are like a cactus and do not require frequent watering, and a sufficiently long oblivion brings about the ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ phenomenon, which can wither even a resilient cactus,” the November 16 order read.

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The bench also stated that within the closed system of control, a temporary release was a respite, where good conduct of a prisoner was rewarded, and the convict was “encouraged to reflect, to reform, and to rebuild themselves as a person capable of living lawfully in society”. The order continued that, in this way, parole softened the prison’s rigidity and converted punishment into an opportunity for rejoining society.

The judgment also explained that parole was a temporary release granted to a convict by the concerned authority and that it was not a matter of right, and might also be denied if the release of a prisoner was not in the welfare of society.

Justices Anoop Chitkara and Subhas Mehla stated that temporary release was a respite from the rigid routine of jail, which helped in prisoner rehabilitation. Justices Anoop Chitkara and Subhas Mehla stated that temporary release was a respite from the rigid routine of jail, which helped in prisoner rehabilitation.

The high court further quoted Michel Foucault from his book Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison, “The need for a punishment without torture was first formulated as a cry from the heart or from an outraged nature: in the worst of murderers, there is one thing, at least, to be respected when one punishes: his ‘humanity’. The day was to come, in the nineteenth century, when this ‘man’, discovered in the criminal, would become the target of penal intervention, the object that it claimed to correct and transform, the domain of a whole series of ‘criminological’ sciences.”

The bench observed that, as per Foucault’s view, imprisonment manufactured “docile bodies” and that inside the jail walls, the prisoner’s day was divided into rigid timetables of waking, labor, meals, and silence; his movements were limited to his cell and the corridor; and his conduct was recorded in files that rank him against a norm.

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According to the high court, the idea of temporary release was the result of prison reform of this rigid practice and the growing recognition that constant confinement under continued surveillance might create obedient prisoners with no change or reform.

Consequently, a temporary release or parole was seen as a solution where “they open the closed system of the prison, in a controlled manner, to the world outside,” which would “humanize” imprisonment, “so that a sentence would end in a return to society and not in permanent exclusion.”

‘Terrorist activities’

The man was arrested as a result of an FIR filed in October 2019, in which he was accused of conspiring to wage war against the government and collecting arms for the same. The man was also accused of using and possessing counterfeit currency, along with committing terrorist activities.

Consequently, the trial court convicted the man on March 10, 2025, sentencing him to rigorous imprisonment for life with a fine of Rs 1.82 lakh. The man had also been convicted previously for similar offences, and as per the custody certificate dated Oct 15, 2026, the man had been in custody for 7 years, 1 month, and 26 days.

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Observing the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, the high court was of the view that the order did not show any “objective” ground or supporting evidence to support that the man might run away or may take part in anti-national activities while he is out on temporary release.

Accordingly, the plea was allowed, and the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate was ordered to reconsider the case and make a decision within 30 days.