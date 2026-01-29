MGNREGA ‘scam’: Gujarat HC rejects Congress leader Hira Jotva’s revision plea against bail cancellation

The Gujarat High Court noted the prosecution’s submission that the case involved ‘huge loss and misappropriation of government money running into crores of rupees’.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraJan 29, 2026 07:22 PM IST
gujarat hcThe court order noted the submission of the prosecutor of the state that it is a case of “huge loss and misappropriation of government money running into crores of rupees, and likely to spread over to many districts”.
Make us preferred source on Google

Stating that a revision application filed by Congress leader Hira Jotva and his son Digvijay was “not maintainable”, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected the applications of all nine accused in an alleged Rs 7.3 crore MGNREGA scam case in Bharuch district who had challenged a sessions court order cancelling their bail.

In an oral order, Justice P M Raval of the Gujarat High Court rejected the applications filed by Jotva and eight other accused, while granting extension of time to surrender in the case from January 29 to February 16, in order to enable the applicants to “resort to appropriate legal remedies available to them under the law”, while stating that the revision application cannot be maintained in an order cancelling bail.

The case pertains to an FIR registered at the Bharuch A-Division police station in May 2025, lodged by the assistant MGNREGA account officer P U Chaudhary of the Bharuch District Rural Development Authority against Veraval-based Jalaram Enterprises, owned by Piyush Nukani, and Murlidhar Enterprises by Jodha Sabhad—both companies allegedly linked to Jotva. Nine accused, including Jotva, Digvijay, Nukani, and Sabhad, have been arrested in the case.

Advocates appearing for the Jotvas said that Hira and Digvijay “are victims of political vendetta, being of opposite faction” and also submitted that in a government scheme such as MGNREGA, there are “multiple layers of scrutiny at different administrative levels and hence, it is highly improbable and practical too, to conspire with each and every official involved in execution of public work”.

The Jotvas’ application, the court order notes, “vehemently submitted” that the complainant in the FIR is the “same officer responsible for monitoring the 60:40 ratio (for material:labour) and in case of any violation, the office was having powers to withhold or cancel the allocation of grant. However, at the relevant point of time, no question was raised.”

The court order noted the submission of the prosecutor of the state that it is a case of “huge loss and misappropriation of government money running into crores of rupees, and likely to spread over to many districts”.

What the prosecution submitted

The prosecution submitted that in the instant case, “out of 430 parts of 56 villages of Amod, Hasot, and Jambusar Talukas (of Bharuch district), the report (pertaining to) only 98 parts has been (received) so far wherein, misappropriation of Rs.2,30,22,744.01/- is found”. The report for the rest 332 parts of MGNREGA works is still awaited, “wherein, there is a possibility of high stake”.

Story continues below this ad

Opposing the plea of Jotva and the others, the public prosecutor submitted that the offences for which the applicants have been booked include sections for which “life imprisonment is prescribed” and therefore, the sessions judge has “rightly cancelled the bail granted” to the applications.

The public prosecutor also submitted that the chargesheet of the case filed in the trial court contains statements of several witnesses and technical analysis of the construction of roads, and that the applicants are “influential persons and when the investigation is still going on and it is at a crucial stage, consideration of these applications may highly jeopardize the case of the prosecution”.

Citing relevant precedents of courts, the high court noted that the order for granting bail is an interlocutory order, against which revision cannot be sought under Section 438 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as the objective of revision petitions is to “set right a patent defect or an error of jurisdiction of law”.

The court order states, “…it is manifestly clear that the orders granting, rejecting and cancelling the bail are interlocutory orders against which, revision cannot lie as there is no finality to such orders for an application for bail can always be renewed from time to time… only on the ground of maintainability, these applications are rejected…”.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement