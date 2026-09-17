‘Metallic object’ found inside Pista Kunafa dessert, Kerala man wins Rs 15,000 payout

A consumer commission in Kerala recently directed a dessert outlet and its parent company to jointly and severally pay Rs 15,000 after a customer allegedly found a narrow metallic object embedded in a pastry dessert, Pista Kunafa, purchased from the outlet.

President Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K of the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed on September 3 that the opposite parties (outlet and parent company) had failed to fulfil their obligations as business entities dealing with a consumer who had raised a complaint about a food product.

“It is amply clear that the opposite parties miserably failed to fulfil their obligations as a business entity dealing with a consumer who raised an issue to them. This amounts to severe deficiency in service or unfair trade practice on their part either as a franchisor or franchisee. Further they refused to participate in the proceedings of this Commission after filing of this complaint,” the order read.