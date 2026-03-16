Merely living in relationship with another partner is not bigamy, says Karnataka HC, quashes case against 73-year-old man

The woman’s husband, sons, and the other woman approached the Karnataka High Court with a plea to quash the case. (File photo)

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a bigamy case filed by a 66-year-old woman against her 73-year-old husband, holding that his being merely in a relationship with another woman would not amount to marriage and therefore does not warrant charges under Indian Penal Code section 494.

The IPC section related to bigamy applies when a person marries another during the lifetime of his or her spouse. The person shall then be punished with rigorous or simple imprisonment for up to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine.

Justice R Nataraj noted in his order on March 3 that the woman’s complaint before the magistrate only mentioned that the husband and the woman are living in an “illegal relationship”.