‘Mere touching’ is not force: Why Gauhati High Court quashed sexual harassment case against IIT professor

Justice Sanjeev Kumar Sharma was hearing an IIT professor’s plea seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in a sexual harassment case.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar Sharma was hearing the IIT professor’s plea on February 5.
“There is nothing in the contents of the FIR or the statement of the survivor attributing any act on the part of the petitioner as would qualify as a gesture or preparation to be termed as an assault,” the court said on February 5.
The proceedings originated from an online complaint filed by an entrepreneur from Ahmedabad, who had contacted a professor of IIT Guwahati for mentorship regarding her startup.
She alleged that in 2022, while the petitioner was dropping her off at a friend’s house in his car, he made “weird” remarks, held her hand several times to examine her palm lines, and asked her to pray before the Kamakhya Temple.
Following her complaint, the trial court took cognisance of the offence under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
The professor subsequently moved the high court to quash the proceedings against him.
Court’s findings
In the present case, as reflected in the FIR as well as in the statement of the survivor, the allegation is that the petitioner held the complainant’s hand.
No motion, change of motion, or cessation of motion was caused to the person of the complainant.
The petitioner was subjected to a full departmental inquiry with the participation of the complainant, whereafter the allegations made against the petitioner were found to be baseless.
It does prima facie appear that due to the unfavourable result in the departmental proceedings, the complainant has sought to lodge the FIR after two and a half months, with a view to wreaking vengeance upon the petitioner, which itself is an abuse of the process of the court.
From a close reading of Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 349 (Force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it appears that for the action to qualify as force, it is necessary that the motion, change of motion or cessation of motion has to be caused to the person as a whole and not merely to any part of the body.
In other words, unless and until the person has been forced to move or move in a direction different from which he was moving or forced to stop from moving if he was already moving, a person cannot be said to use force on another.
Mere touching would not or could not be brought within the ambit of the definition of force as defined under Section 349 of the IPC.
Unless the definition of force is satisfied, the question of the use of criminal force as defined under Section 350 (criminal force) would naturally not arise.
From the definition of Section 351 (assault) of the IPC, any gesture or preparation that is short of actual physical contact with the victim is required. When actual contact occurs, the action falls outside the ambit of the definition of assault.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More