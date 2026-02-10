‘Mere touching’ is not force: Why Gauhati High Court quashed sexual harassment case against IIT professor

The complainant claimed that in 2022, the IIT professor made “weird” remarks to her, and held her hand several times, allegedly to examine her palm lines. (Image generated using AI)

The Gauhati High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a professor of IIT Guwahati and said that there is nothing in the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) which indicates that the accused committed any act that can be considered an “assault”.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar Sharma was hearing an IIT professor’s plea seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in a sexual harassment case.

“There is nothing in the contents of the FIR or the statement of the survivor attributing any act on the part of the petitioner as would qualify as a gesture or preparation to be termed as an assault,” the court said on February 5.