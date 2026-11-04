Mere presence of another person at home can’t prove adultery: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court recently dismissed an appeal against an order refusing divorce to a man who accused his wife of having an illicit relationship with her stepfather, observing that the mere presence of another person in the matrimonial home, without any evidence of an adulterous relationship, cannot sustain a divorce decree.

A division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi upheld a family court’s order dismissing the husband’s divorce petition and allowing his wife’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights.

“The mere presence of another person in the matrimonial house, without reliable evidence of an adulterous relationship, cannot sustain a decree of divorce under Section 13(1)(i) of the Act,” the order dated October 16 read.

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Case before the court

The couple married in 2018 and started living together at the husband’s parental home. However, differences arose between them, following which the husband approached the family court in 2019 seeking divorce on the grounds of adultery and cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The husband had alleged that his wife was having an illicit relationship with a person whom he described as her stepfather. He claimed that the alleged relationship and her refusal to fulfil household responsibilities and consummate the marriage had caused him mental cruelty.

Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi upheld a family court’s order dismissing the husband’s divorce petition. Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi upheld a family court’s order dismissing the husband’s divorce petition.

The wife denied the allegations and accused the husband of having an illicit relationship with his paternal uncle’s wife. She also alleged that he had ill-treated her and demanded additional jewellery and money from her family. She filed a separate petition seeking restitution of conjugal rights.

The family court dismissed the husband’s divorce petition and allowed the wife’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights. Challenging the decision, the husband approached the High Court.

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The court noted that the husband’s allegation of adultery rested upon the presence of her stepfather in their matrimonial house. It further added that the family court had considered the presence of several family members in the house and that the prosecution witness failed to provide satisfactory direct evidence of the alleged incident.

The high court observed, “The appellant’s allegations concerning the respondent’s family background and the identity of her father cannot, by themselves, establish that the respondent was maintaining an illicit relationship. The alleged suppression of family particulars and the allegation of adultery are distinct matters and must be assessed on their respective evidence.”

The court held that the presence of another person in the matrimonial house, without any evidence of an adulterous relationship, cannot sustain a decree of divorce.

On the allegation of cruelty, the court said that ordinary differences of opinion, isolated disagreements and general allegations concerning household responsibilities do not automatically amount to matrimonial cruelty.

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The husband had alleged that his wife refused to cook food, serve him and fulfil her household responsibilities, and frequently spoke on the telephone. However, the bench found that the allegations were either insufficiently specific or unsupported by reliable evidence.

“The appellant has not established that the respondent’s allegation was made in circumstances that, in the present case, independently satisfy the legal requirements for a decree of divorce on the ground of cruelty. The Court cannot infer cruelty merely from the existence of competing accusations without examining their context and evidentiary foundation,” the court held.

It, therefore, dismissed the husband’s appeal and confirmed the family court’s order.