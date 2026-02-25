‘Mere presence not an offence’: 89-year-old’s 7-year legal battle ends as Bombay HC quashes FIR for dishonouring national flag

The high court further noted that neither the watchman’s statement, which was relied upon by the prosecution, nor any other material indicated the applicant hoisted or displayed the flag.

Giving respite to an octogenarian, the Bombay High Court on Monday set aside a criminal case registered against him by the Mumbai police in 2017 after the national flag was found hoisted upside down on his society terrace during that year’s Republic Day function.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe on February 23 passed an order on a plea by V K Narayanan, 89, challenging the January 2017 First Information Report (FIR) and subsequent chargesheet by the Tilak Nagar police station for offences punishable under Section 2(4)(l) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The court order was made available on Tuesday.