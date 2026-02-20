‘Mercy begins where legal rights end’: Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds head constable’s compulsory retirement

The Madhya Pradesh High Court noted that the ex-constable was dismissed by the disciplinary authority concerned in 2002. (Image is created using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that mercy can be seen as a “free gift” which is beyond the claims of right, duty and obligations, while dismissing the plea of an ex-head constable challenging his compulsory retirement following disciplinary proceedings.

Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat was hearing the plea of the ex-head constable who was initially dismissed from the service, but later the punishment was modified to compulsory retirement.

Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat said that the mercy powers are extraordinary for the Constitution. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat said that the mercy powers are extraordinary for the Constitution. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“It can be said that mercy is best viewed as a free gift; an act of grace, love or compassion that is beyond the claims of right, duty and obligation,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said in its February 13 order.