Mental Healthcare Act rules: High court sets 15-day deadline for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, flags years of delay

The Punjab and Haryana High Court bench observed that it was 'compelled' to pass directions as the state governments and the Union Territory administration had taken years to frame the Mental Healthcare Rules. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a series of directions to Punjab, Haryana, the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and the Centre to ensure time-bound compliance with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, pulling up authorities for prolonged delays in framing and implementing key rules.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by Pushpanjali Trust, a division bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu issued a writ of mandamus to the Punjab government to notify the Mental Healthcare Rules within 15 days, noting that the Centre had approved them on April 17.

The court was informed that Haryana’s rules had already received central approval on January 8 and would be notified within 15 days. With regard to Chandigarh, the bench directed the Centre to take a decision and approve the draft rules submitted by the UT administration on April 21 within a similar time frame.