Entry of men restricted in many temples: Centre tells Supreme Court in Sabarimala reference

During the ongoing hearing in the Sabarimala reference, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Thursday argued that the Sabarimala judgment proceeds on an assumption that men are superior and women occupy a lower pedestal.

“Sabarimala judgment proceeds on assumption that men are superior…and women on a lower pedestal,” he said.

He pointed to several instances where restrictions operate against men, noting that there are temples where men are not allowed entry. He further added that there are temples where male priests are under a religious mandate to wash the feet of female devotees.

“I have given instances of temples where men are not allowed. There are temples where male priests are under a religious mandate to wash the feet of female devotees,” Mehta said.