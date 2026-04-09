Entry of men restricted in many temples: Centre tells Supreme Court in Sabarimala reference

During the ongoing hearing in the Sabarimala reference, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Thursday argued that the Sabarimala judgment proceeds on an assumption that men are superior and women occupy a lower pedestal.
“Sabarimala judgment proceeds on assumption that men are superior…and women on a lower pedestal,” he said.
He pointed to several instances where restrictions operate against men, noting that there are temples where men are not allowed entry. He further added that there are temples where male priests are under a religious mandate to wash the feet of female devotees.
“I have given instances of temples where men are not allowed. There are temples where male priests are under a religious mandate to wash the feet of female devotees,” Mehta said.
He also cited temples where married men are prohibited from entering, and referred to a temple in Kerala where men are required to dress as women, often with the assistance of female family members.
“There are temples like Pushkar temple where married men are not allowed. There is one temple in Kerala where the system is that man will go dressed as women. They go to beauty parlour and lady family members help them dress wearing saree and other things. Only males go,” he remarked.
Emphasising these examples, Mehta submitted that religious practices cannot be categorised as male-centric or female-centric.
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Sabarimala reference
The Supreme Court is hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.
A nine-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is presiding over the bench, which includes Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors and struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules, 1965, which allowed the exclusion of women on the grounds of custom.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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