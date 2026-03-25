The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the state government that though it had started schemes such as Ladki Bahin, giving money to “people who are not working,” when will it announce the establishment of a hospital at Dharni in Melghat region of Amravati district.
The HC was hearing PILs raising concerns over malnutrition among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in Melghat in Amravati district and other tribal regions in Maharashtra, including those filed by Dr Rajendra Burma and activist Bandu Sampatrao Sane.
During the earlier hearing, pulling up the government for doing “too little” over the issue of deaths of pregnant and lactating women along with the infants due to malnutrition, a bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri had stressed on “zero tolerance” approach to avoid such deaths.
Senior advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda for petitioners claimed thousands of deaths had taken place in the tribal region in the past two years. However, sufficient measures were not taken.
He further argued that orders in the case have not been followed by the government. He argued that over Rs 140 crore were due to Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) related to water supply schemes in the Melghat region and the board was to cut the electricity supply by March 31 if the dues were not paid.
“The government has not given the grants to those panchayats, to local authorities. Again, there will be deaths because of polluted water. In water supply schemes, pumping will not be available because of the lack of electricity supply. Everything will have to rush to the courts. What is the state doing? And then the state government will say High Court is running the administration, while they do not obey court orders,” Gilda argued.
Gilda further argued that earlier benches had ordered auditing of the schemes related to tribal region, however, the details of the same are not yet presented.
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Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Bhupesh Samant for the state stated that the government has decided to construct a 300-bedded district-hospital level facility at Dharni in Melghat region.
However, the court asked while the government had in-principle decided to construct such a hospital, within how much time the same will be established in the region.
“He (Gilda) is right in saying that state can do anything. You (state) can start your schemes for donating money to people who are not working and sitting at home and use some term about something like Ladki..When will you announce the establishment of this hospital at Dharni?” Justice Ghuge asked.
The court also asked the government to remain “sensitive” about sickle cell anaemia patients in the region who have to suffer for life.” The HC is likely to pass further orders on Thursday, March 26.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More