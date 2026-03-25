Bombay HC questions govt over lack of hospital in Melghat, says ‘state can do anything’, cites Ladki Bahin-like schemes for ‘non-working people’

The HC was hearing PILs raising concerns over malnutrition among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in Melghat in Amravati district. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the state government that though it had started schemes such as Ladki Bahin, giving money to “people who are not working,” when will it announce the establishment of a hospital at Dharni in Melghat region of Amravati district.

The HC was hearing PILs raising concerns over malnutrition among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in Melghat in Amravati district and other tribal regions in Maharashtra, including those filed by Dr Rajendra Burma and activist Bandu Sampatrao Sane.

During the earlier hearing, pulling up the government for doing “too little” over the issue of deaths of pregnant and lactating women along with the infants due to malnutrition, a bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri had stressed on “zero tolerance” approach to avoid such deaths.