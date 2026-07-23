Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi’s bail

The Supreme Court Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, and asked her to surrender in three weeks.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale disagreed with the conclusion of the Meghalaya High Court that the grounds of arrest were not supplied to the accused and said her “continued enlargement at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial”.

Sonam was arrested in connection with the May 23 murder of her newlywed husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the hill state.

‘Courts have committed an error’

Rejecting the high court’s reasoning, the Supreme Court pointed to a distinction between non-service of the grounds of arrest and inadequate particulars in the grounds supplied.

“It is not as if the respondent was not served with the grounds of arrest. There is a difference between non-service and giving adequate reasons thereunder. While the first category might vitiate the arrest, in the second, one has to see the prejudice,” the top court said.

Also Read | Supreme Court weighs larger bench on written arrest grounds

It added that the accused “expressed her satisfaction on the (receipt of) reasons behind her arrest”. “Documents were indeed served on her. Therefore, we are not inclined to go into the issue of the validity of the arrest. Suffice it to state that both courts have committed an error by granting bail on the basis of the judgment rendered by this court.”

The bench said it is “also conscious of the fact that bail is the rule and jail is the exception”. “However, we are dealing with a case where the earlier bail orders rejecting enlargement on merit have attained finality. The trial has already begun. We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial.”

Story continues below this ad

The court said that Sonam could apply for bail afresh if the trial is not completed in 6 months.

Previous bail

She was granted bail by a Shillong court in the case on April 27, saying the grounds of arrest had not been effectively communicated to her. The Meghalaya High Court dismissed the state’s appeal challenging the order on June 29.

While challenging the bail, the Meghalaya Government contended that the grounds of arrest were communicated to her, but due to a typographical error, Section 403 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was mentioned instead of Section 103 (murder).

The state’s plea also stated that the accused obtained bail in her fourth attempt and that three of her pleas were rejected by the trial court, citing her flight risk and the likelihood of her tampering with evidence, given her past conduct.