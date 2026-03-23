‘Minor discrepancies do not affect core truth’: Meghalaya High Court affirms 7-year jail awarded to man for raping girl

It is important to note that the survivor has clearly stated that the act perpetrated upon her by the accused is not one of consent, the Meghalaya High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Meghalaya High Court news: More than a decade after the incident, the Meghalaya High Court has upheld the seven-year imprisonment of a rape accused, holding that minor discrepancies do not affect the core truth of the survivor’s testimony.

Hearing a plea by the accused challenging the trial court’s 2021 conviction order, Justice W Diengdoh pointed out that evidence of the survivor would be of grave importance in sexual assault cases.

Justice W Diengdoh pronounced the order on March 20. Justice W Diengdoh pronounced the order on March 20.

“This statement (incident) matched whatever was said in the court, though there are some minor and trivial discrepancies which did not materially affect the core or fundamental recital of the facts of the narration of the victim,” the high court said in its March 20 order.