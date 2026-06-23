Meghalaya High Court flags ‘large number of teenage pregnancies’ leading to POCSO cases

The Meghalaya High Court has expressed concern over a “large number of teenage pregnancies” leading to criminal cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, directing the state government to explain what steps it is taking to educate young boys and girls about the consequences of underage relationships and the importance of continuing their education.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere was hearing a criminal petition filed by a 24-year-old man accused in a POCSO case, the survivor and the original complainant, for relief in relation to the criminal proceedings.

“Having witnessed a large number of teenage pregnancies of minors in the State resulting in filing of POCSO cases, this Court deems it appropriate to direct a responsible officer of the State government to submit a report with respect to the steps taken by the State government to educate young boys and girls in villages and the steps they intend to take, to ensure that boys and girls pursue their education, including creating awareness of the provisions of the POCSO Act and the consequences of the same,” the June 19 order stated.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere said that that in a majority of POCSO cases coming before the court, no support person appeared to have been appointed to assist survivors. (Image generated using AI) Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere said that that in a majority of POCSO cases coming before the court, no support person appeared to have been appointed to assist survivors. (Image generated using AI)

Lack of support persons in POCSO cases

Apart from seeking a report on teenage pregnancies and awareness programmes, the high court also turned its attention to another issue- the implementation of victim-support mechanisms under the POCSO Act.

The court asked the state government to clarify whether support persons are assigned when an FIR is registered under the POCSO Act.

It observed that in a majority of cases, especially teenage pregnancies, coming before it, no support person appeared to have been appointed to assist survivors, despite such appointments being mandatory under the law.

The government has also been directed to inform the court about the number of support persons attached to police stations across the state.

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Survivor now adult, wants to live with accused

According to the police, the survivor was a minor at the time of the alleged incident but has since attained majority and is now 20 years old. She is currently living with her child at her native place.

The police report stated that the accused and the survivor were not residing together because they were allegedly related, and the accused was therefore not permitted in the village.

However, the accused’s counsel disputed this claim and argued that the separation was actually the result of bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

The court was informed that while granting bail on March 11, 2024, the Special Judge (POCSO) had directed the accused not to go near the survivor, maintain a distance of 100 metres from the survivor and complainant, and refrain from causing them any fear.

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Survivor, complainant support quashing plea

A significant factor noted by the high court was that the petition was not filed by the accused alone.

The survivor and the original complainant joined the petition, and both gave their no-objection to the quashing of proceedings against the accused.

This prompted the court to seek a deeper understanding of the present relationship between the parties and the impact of the restrictions imposed by the trial court.

Couple with child, wants to live together

A report submitted by the secretary of the High Court Legal Services Committee painted a picture of a young couple living apart despite wanting to be together.

The report stated that the accused, aged 24, works as a bus conductor and earns around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 a week.

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The survivor, aged 20, has studied up to class 3 and lives in a rented house near a market along with the couple’s daughter, who is approximately two years and four months old.

According to the report, the survivor has been taking care of herself and her daughter without financial assistance from the accused.

The report suggested that this situation appeared to be linked to the restrictions imposed through the bail conditions.

Both families have no objection

The legal services report further stated that the accused and the survivor were not staying together because of the trial court’s conditions, although they wished to do so.

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It also recorded that both families had no objection to the couple living together if the restrictions were lifted.

The accused expressed willingness to take responsibility for the survivor and their child, while the survivor stated that she wanted to live with him “out of love and affection” and not because of any force, coercion or pressure.

She also told authorities that she was happy in the relationship and had no complaint against him.

The report further revealed that neither the survivor nor the child had received compensation or benefits from either the state or the Central government.

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High court stays bail restrictions

After considering the reports, the high court held that the circumstances warranted interim relief.

The court stayed the conditions imposed by the Special POCSO Court while granting bail to the accused on March 11, 2024.

It also directed all three petitioners to remain personally present before the court on the next date of hearing and ordered that the interim relief granted earlier would continue until then.

Why order matters

The order goes beyond the facts of a single case. By highlighting the increasing number of teenage pregnancies that later result in POCSO prosecutions, the high court has raised larger questions about adolescent awareness, school retention, sex education and implementation of child protection laws in rural areas.

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The report sought by the court could provide a clearer picture of how Meghalaya is addressing a social issue, teenage pregnancies, that increasingly finds its way into criminal courts through POCSO prosecutions, even as judges grapple with cases where the parties later become adults, start families and seek to continue their relationships.