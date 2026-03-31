Meghalaya High Court permits quashing of POCSO cases in ‘Romeo-Juliet’ relationships

The court underscored that rigid application of POCSO provisions in cases of consensual adolescent relationships can lead to serious injustice. (Image generated using AI)

POCSO Act: Invoking the Supreme Court’s “Romeo-Juliet” jurisprudence, the Meghalaya High Court has held that criminal proceedings under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act may be quashed in exceptional cases involving consensual adolescent relationships, to prevent “manifest injustice” and secure the ends of justice.

Notably, the bench pointed to the “rigid application” of POCSO provisions in cases of consensual adolescent relationships which could “lead to serious injustice”.

A bench of Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice H S Thangkhiew clarified that while the POCSO Act remains a stringent child-protection law, courts cannot ignore the ground realities of teenage relationships that fall within the so-called “Romeo-Juliet” category.