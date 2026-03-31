Meghalaya High Court permits quashing of POCSO cases in ‘Romeo-Juliet’ relationships
The court was examining whether POCSO cases can be quashed based on consent between the accused and the victim despite the law’s strict and overriding nature, in a case involving a consensual adolescent relationship.
Notably, the bench pointed to the “rigid application” of POCSO provisions in cases of consensual adolescent relationships which could “lead to serious injustice”.
A bench of Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice H S Thangkhiew clarified that while the POCSO Act remains a stringent child-protection law, courts cannot ignore the ground realities of teenage relationships that fall within the so-called “Romeo-Juliet” category.
“We may note, considering the large number of POCSO cases, in particular Romeo–Juliet cases, it is the responsibility of the State Government to create awareness amongst the people, including the children about the provisions of the POCSO Act, its punishment, etc., not only in the cities but also in the interior and remote places, including schools, colleges, etc.,” the court said March 12.
The court held that there is no legal bar on quashing POCSO proceedings under the high court’s inherent jurisdiction, even though the statute is a special law. (Image enhanced using AI)
‘Manifest injustice’ as guiding principle
The rigid application of POCSO provisions in cases of consensual adolescent relationships can lead to serious injustice.
It may also adversely affect children born from such unions, said the court.
The facts of each case, particularly the age proximity, voluntariness of the relationship and the future well-being of the individuals (victim and child born, if any), etc., must be taken into consideration so that the object of the law is preserved without doing manifest injustice to the parties.
Issue
The ruling came on a reference made to the division bench after a single judge expressed disagreement with an earlier order that had allowed quashing of a POCSO case based on consent.
The core issue before the court was whether such cases, despite being governed by a special statute, could be quashed under the high court’s inherent powers under Section 528 of the BNSS (formerly Section 482 CrPC).
Relationship, pregnancy, family acceptance
The case involved a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, against whom an FIR was registered on May 3, 2019, alleging offences under the POCSO Act after the girl became pregnant.
Where the victim and the boy are married or are living together as husband and wife (and recognised), and have a child/children, the court said, sending the boy to jail would not serve the cause of justice, rather it would cause great injustice to the victim and the child born from the said consensual relationship, as ultimately, the aim of the law is to do justice.
Call for awareness
The bench also urged the state to undertake wider awareness campaigns about POCSO laws, especially in rural and remote areas, to prevent adolescents from unknowingly falling foul of the law.
Justice with empathy
A case under POCSO Act, is not a case against an individual, but is an offence against society as a whole; however, the administration or enforcement of the law cannot be divorced from lived realities.
Rendering justice demands not only that the law be applied with precision, but also that it be tempered with fairness, compassion and empathy when the situation/facts of a case warrant it.
Thus, it is necessary to maintain a fine balance between the competing interests of justice, deterrence and rehabilitation.
The matter was sent to the appropriate bench for a decision on the merits, but the ruling sets a crucial precedent in navigating the delicate intersection between child protection laws and adolescent autonomy.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More