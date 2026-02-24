‘Marital rape not crime, but other offences stand’: Why Meghalaya High Court refused to quash ‘entire FIR’ against police officer

Section 376 of the IPC would not have any application in the present case, said the court. (Image is generate using AI)

Meghalaya High Court marital rape news: The Meghalaya High Court recently observed that while marital rape is not recognised as an offence under Indian laws, that by itself cannot be a ground for quashing the entire FIR, which also alleges other offences and refused relief to a police official.

Justice B Bhattacharjee was hearing a police sub-inspector’s plea seeking quashing of an FIR lodged by his wife alleging rape, cruelty, dowry harassment, and criminal intimidation, contending that the allegations were vague, general and instituted with an ulterior motive.

“The contention of the petitioner that Section 376 IPC would not have any application in the present case appears to have some force. Under Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being a minor, is not considered rape. In the present case, it is an admitted position that the respondent 2 (wife) is not a minor,” the order said.