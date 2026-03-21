A ‘confession’, life term, then freedom: 22 years after the murder of her husband and son, Meghalaya High Court acquits woman

There is nothing to indicate that the accused was given any time to reflect as to whether she wanted to confess, the Meghalaya High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Meghalaya High Court news: The Meghalaya High Court has set aside a woman’s life sentence and acquitted her of all charges nearly two decades after she was accused of murdering her husband, holding that her conviction was based primarily on a confession that suffered from serious procedural infirmities. The court underlined that “the prosecution must stand or fall on its own legs”.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh were hearing the plea filed by the maternal uncle of the woman, challenging the August 2021 order of the trial court awarding a life sentence to her for killing her husband and hurting her two-year-old daughter.