Rape charge dropped after survivor consents, records marriage, child with accused man

The survivor had filed a separate affidavit before this court asserting that she is happily married and living with the man. (AI-generated image)

After recording the consent of a 23-year-old woman that she had married the man accused of her rape, the Meghalaya High Court has dropped the case against him. The court recorded that though she was a minor when she got into the relationship, she was now a mother and happily married.

Justice B Bhattacharjee observed that the survivor’s consent to set aside the criminal proceedings was given voluntarily and was not influenced by any threat or coercion.

Observing that the couple lived together after getting married, the court on July 7 held, ”The husband and wife, on being recognised by their respective family members and having a child, sending the husband to jail would not serve the cause of justice; rather, it would cause great injustice… and the child born out of a relationship…”