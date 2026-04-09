SC to hear Meerut Central Market case today after slamming UP IAS officers for halting demolitions

After questioning two senior Uttar Pradesh IAS officers over their alleged failure to act against illegal constructions in Meerut’s Central Market despite its order that illegal constructions cannot be regularised, the Supreme Court is set to resume the hearing of a contempt petition Thursday.

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan will hear a contempt petition for alleged failure on the part of the UP Awas Evam Vikas Parishad to demolish illegal commercial structures in residential zones in the Central Market area.

What did SC say

On Monday, the bench directed that 44 of these properties “be sealed at the earliest”. In December 2024, the apex court ordered that illegal constructions cannot be regularised, irrespective of their age or investment.

“What we have been given to understand is that all these plots were originally allotted for residential purposes. On some of the plots, residential houses were constructed, and over a period of time, additional construction was put up in each of these properties for the purpose of utilising them for commercial purposes. It is not in dispute that no plans for the additional constructions were sanctioned, no permission was obtained and at the same time, nobody paid heed to all these unauthorised constructions,” the bench said.

The bench asked former Meerut commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, who appeared before it in response to a contempt of court plea, why he had directed on October 27, 2025, that shops in the Central Market area would not be demolished.

On April 2, the court also questioned P Guruprasad, Chairperson, Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad, in the matter.

On April 6, Yashod said “no order was passed on October 27, 2025, but only a review was conducted as regards the demolition” of a building.

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But the bench which perused the minutes of the review meeting said “there is a specific direction” in it “that the other shops of the Central Market would not be demolished at present”.

“It has been stated in this order of October 27, 2025, that the status of a market/street will be accorded to it through Master Plan Amendment, subject to payment of land use conversion charges and setback requirements and for this purpose, the Awas Evam Vikas Parishad would submit the proposal within three days,” the bench said.

Justice Pardiwala asked Yashod, “whether he would term it as Minutes/Review or an order.”

In its order, the court slammed Yashod’s conduct and said, “This is something highly deplorable, and we do not approve of the same. This stance, or rather the action on the part of the former commissioner, is nothing but absolute defiance of the order passed by this court.”

‘Why did you succumb to the pressure?’

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On Monday, Yashod informed the bench that he issued the direction because of the “public hue and cry” over an earlier demolition.

This did not go down well with the bench.

Justice Pardiwala then asked, “So will you succumb to hue and cry by encroachers or will you go by the rule of law. You are a public servant. You are expected to maintain the rule of law. The entire democracy stands on the rule of law. Why did you succumb to the pressure?”

The judge said he should have returned to court and sought clarification if there was any difficulty in implementing the court’s order.

On April 2, after hearing it, the court sought an affidavit regarding the illegal constructions.

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Perusing a list of 44 such properties out of 859 properties, the bench said, “The facts and figures…are shocking and highly disturbing.” “The chart, referred to above, is startling. It reflects how the authorities have proceeded in the matter over a period of time. Rule of Law has been given a go by,” said the bench.

“What is more shocking and startling is that in this particular area, there are 5 to 6 Schools and Hospitals. These Schools and Hospitals are being run in buildings/constructions which are absolutely illegal and unauthorised. We wonder how they were able to procure an electricity connection for the same.”

The court also said there are many banks operating from the unauthorised buildings and wondered how the banks entered into lease agreements with the lessors.