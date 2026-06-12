Meenakshi Natarajan Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court hears plea against rejection of Congress leader’s Rajya Sabha nomination

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: The Supreme Court is hearing Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination.
The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi yesterday before a bench of Justices P K Mishra and A S Chandurkar, which said it will be listed on Friday, subject to curing of defects, if any.
BJP’s Madhya Pradesh general secretary Rahul Kothari had filed an objection to Natarajan’s candidature with the RO, alleging that she had failed to fully disclose details of a case against her in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. Kothari was referring to a private complaint pending before a court in Hyderabad against various individuals.
Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Singhvi's submissions
Singhvi: Section requires charges to be framed
Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Singhvi's submissions
Singhvi: Summons is not enough, cognizance is not enough
Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Singhvi's submissions
Singhvi: Its a private complaint
Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing begins
Singhvi reads the relevant law about nomination.
Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing begins
Singhvi: Allow me 5 mins to show something shocking if your lordship's conscience is not shocked I am out
Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing begins
Hearing begins
Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing to begin shortly
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi is appearing for Meenakshi Natarajan and Election Commission of India is represented by senior advocate DS Naidu
Supreme Court Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Hearing Live Updates: Matter to be heard shortly
A bench of Justices P K Mishra and A S Chandurkar will shortly hear the plea filed by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan challenging the cancellation of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha.