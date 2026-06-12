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Meenakshi Natarajan Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court hears plea against rejection of Congress leader’s Rajya Sabha nomination

Supreme Court Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection Plea Hearing Live Updates: Natarajan’s nomination was rejected after BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari filed an objection, alleging that she had failed to fully disclose details of a case in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
New DelhiUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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Meenakshi Natarajan Supreme CourtIt was alleged that Natarajan had failed to fully disclose details of a case against her in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. (Photo: Facebook@meenakshi Natarajan)

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: The Supreme Court is hearing Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi yesterday before a bench of Justices P K Mishra and A S Chandurkar, which said it will be listed on Friday, subject to curing of defects, if any.

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BJP’s Madhya Pradesh general secretary Rahul Kothari had filed an objection to Natarajan’s candidature with the RO, alleging that she had failed to fully disclose details of a case against her in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. Kothari was referring to a private complaint pending before a court in Hyderabad against various individuals.

 

Live Blog
12:11 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Singhvi's submissions

Singhvi: Section requires charges to be framed

12:10 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Singhvi's submissions

Singhvi: Summons is not enough, cognizance is not enough

12:10 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Singhvi's submissions

Singhvi: Its a private complaint

12:09 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing begins

Singhvi reads the relevant law about nomination.

12:08 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing begins

Singhvi: Allow me 5 mins to show something shocking if your lordship's conscience is not shocked I am out

12:07 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing begins

Hearing begins

12:05 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: Hearing to begin shortly

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi is appearing for Meenakshi Natarajan and Election Commission of India is represented by senior advocate DS Naidu

11:49 (IST)12 Jun 2026

Supreme Court Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Hearing Live Updates: Matter to be heard shortly

A bench of Justices P K Mishra and A S Chandurkar will shortly hear the plea filed by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan challenging the cancellation of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

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