Meenakshi Natarajan Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court hears plea against rejection of Congress leader’s Rajya Sabha nomination

It was alleged that Natarajan had failed to fully disclose details of a case against her in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. (Photo: Facebook@meenakshi Natarajan)

Supreme Court Hearing Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Live Updates: The Supreme Court is hearing Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi yesterday before a bench of Justices P K Mishra and A S Chandurkar, which said it will be listed on Friday, subject to curing of defects, if any.

Story continues below this ad BJP’s Madhya Pradesh general secretary Rahul Kothari had filed an objection to Natarajan’s candidature with the RO, alleging that she had failed to fully disclose details of a case against her in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. Kothari was referring to a private complaint pending before a court in Hyderabad against various individuals.