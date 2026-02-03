Consider medical student’s inclusion in PG NEET merit list: Gujarat HC to panel 20 minutes before admission deadline ends

Minor mistake of failing to upload a single document ought not to result in lifetime regret for student, says court

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraFeb 3, 2026 06:40 PM IST
gujarat hcIn an oral order dictated just 20 minutes before the closing time of admission applications to the medical PG course, Justice Nirzar Desai of the Gujarat HC on Monday emphasised on “keeping this order as short as possible... the window for the admission is to be closed by 12 pm, after about 20 minutes...”
Make us preferred source on Google

HOLDING THAT a lacuna such as failing to upload a copy of the passbook of a sponsor “ought not to cost the career of a meritorious student”, the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Monday directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate of General of Health Sciences to consider the application of the petitioning medical student for inclusion in the merit list of PG NEET.

In an oral order dictated just 20 minutes before the closing time of admission applications to the medical PG course, Justice Nirzar Desai of the Gujarat HC on Monday emphasised on “keeping this order as short as possible… the window for the admission is to be closed by 12 pm, after about 20 minutes…”

The student, Swara Bhatt, moved the court seeking directions to the MCC of the Directorate General of Health Sciences to include her name in the NRI list of Eligible Candidates for the PG Round 3 of 2025-26 and permit her to “take part in the counselling process”, pending the final disposal of the petition before the HC.

As per the petition before the HC, the student belongs to the “Open Merit (General Category)” and has successfully completed her undergraduate medical course on an NRI seat. The petitioner appeared in the NEET examination for admission to the PG medical course (2025), and secured an All India Rank of 180339. The oral order of the court noted the submission that while the petitioner is otherwise eligible for admission to the PG course under the NRI category, based on her PG rank, while uploading the necessary documents along with the application form for the NEET examination. The petitioner failed to upload the passbook of her aunt (sponsor), on the basis of which the case of the petitioner could have been considered under the NRI category.

The court order noted the submissions that the petitioner had, by way of an email, “sent the relevant documents to the respondents on January 30 at 8:44 pm” and said, “It is true that initially there was some lacuna on the part of the petitioner… though it is expected that a person who has already become a doctor and aspires to become a specialist would adhere to and maintain the requisite precision, and be absolutely meticulous while uploading the application form. However, such a minor mistake of failing to upload a single document ought not to result in a lifetime regret for a student like the petitioner. Therefore, by imposing suitable costs, an appropriate order can be passed by this court while exercising its writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India…”

ALSO READ | ‘Procedural lapses’: Gujarat HC suspends 7-year jail sentence of woman for possession of beef

Directing the MCC to consider the case of the petitioner in the merit list, if she is otherwise found eligible, the oral order of the court states, “Though the requirement of uploading the passbook is mandatory, such a lacuna ought not to cost the career of a meritorious student, nor should a less meritorious candidate be granted admission by ignoring the claim of a more meritorious student. Therefore, the respondents are directed to consider the case of the petitioner, if she is otherwise found eligible and suitable for inclusion in the merit list of PG NEET.”

The oral order of the HC also notes that Senior Advocate Mitul Shelat appearing for the petitioner submitted that in view of the directions issued by this Court, which may save the career of the petitioner, she is “desirous of donating a sum of Rs 1,00,000 with the High Court Legal Services Committee within a period of one week from today, irrespective of whether the petitioner ultimately secures admission in NEET PG or not.”

Story continues below this ad

The HC directed the petitioner to deposit the sum with the Legal Services Committee within one week.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’
India’s most expensive number plate
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement