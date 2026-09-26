Medical boards can’t cut disability percentage of NEET-UG candidates: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court restored two NEET-UG 2026 candidates’ previous disability assessment under the Persons with Benchmark Disability category.

Written by: Somya Panwar
5 min readNew DelhiSep 26, 2026 04:43 PM IST
delhi high court mbbs neet ug 2026 disabilityThe case arose after two candidates seeking MBBS admission through the PwBD category challenged medical assessments that reduced their disability percentage as recorded in government-issued cards. (AI-generated image)
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The Delhi High Court has ruled that NEET-UG 2026 candidates with benchmark disabilities cannot have their disability percentage reduced by medical boards assessing their eligibility for MBBS, setting aside an assessment that reduced two candidates’ disabilities below the 40 per cent threshold.

Justice Jasmeet Singh observed that the medical assessment board’s role is confined to assessing a candidate’s functional competency and that “It cannot interfere with the disability recorded in the UDID (Unique Disability ID) card.”

“The role of the Medical Assessment Board is only to consider the functional competency of a candidate and not to interfere with the percentage given in the UDID card. If the same is permitted, then the UDID card issued by the authorities will become mere paper formalities and would be meaningless. The same is not the mandate of the RPwD (Rights of Persons with Disabilities) Act,” the September 24 order said.

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The court added, “The petitioners were considered functionally competent to pursue the course and the profession. However, the Medical Boards held them ineligible for PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) reservation on the ground that their disability, as re-assessed by the Boards, fell below the 40% threshold required for reservation.”

Who decides disability percentage?

Two candidates sought admission to MBBS through the PwBD category and challenged medical assessments that reduced the percentage of disability recorded in their government-issued UDID cards.

Justice Jasmeet Singh Delhi High Court medical board NEET UG disability Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the medical assessment certified the candidates as eligible to pursue MBBS.

One of the candidates, Shivam Kumar, an 18-year-old with permanent visual disability, had a UDID card recording 60 per cent disability. His admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2026 recorded his disability as blindness and granted him compensatory time. After that, the medical assessment board at Lady Hardinge Medical College re-assessed his disability at 30 per cent. The board, nevertheless, certified that he is eligible to pursue the MBBS course, is capable of undertaking it, and would not pose a threat to patients.

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The Appellate Medical PwBD Assessment Board at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital concurred with the earlier assessment. By an eligibility certificate, it recorded his disability at 30 per cent and again found him capable of undertaking the course. On the same day, his candidature was shifted from the PwBD category to the General category.

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The other candidate, Aashiya, had a permanent locomotor disability of 61 per cent recorded in her UDID card. The Primary Disability Assessment Medical Board re-quantified her disability at 16 per cent and declared her ineligible for PwBD reservation. The Appellate Disability Assessment Board constituted for Delhi upheld the assessment, and she could not participate in the first round of counselling under the PwBD category.

Advocates Sarah, Arpit Bhargava, Sarthak Sharma, Hina Bhargava and Astha Sharma, appearing for the candidates, submitted that the UDID card was the primary document, and the Medical Assessment Board was required only to make a functional assessment and had no power to reassess the percentage of disability.

The counsel representing the National Medical Commission and the state contended that under the Guidelines on Assessment of PwBD for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026, they were entitled to determine the functional competency of the candidates, and that the reduction in the percentage of disability was made in the course of that exercise.

Court backs disability recorded in UDID

The court noted that the medical assessment board and the appellate board certified the candidates as eligible to pursue the MBBS course, capable of undertaking it, and not a threat to patients.

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“These provisions show that the UDID card has primacy. If any of the respondents is aggrieved by the UDID card, the remedy is to appeal against the decision of the certifying authority. It is not open to a Medical Assessment Board to disregard or reduce the recorded percentage at the stage of admission,” it said.

After considering the material on record, the court held that since rounds 1 and 2 of counselling were over, the respondents shall permit the candidates to participate in the third round and the mop-up round, if any, in accordance with their rank and entitlement under the PwBD category, treating their disability as recorded in their respective UDID cards.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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