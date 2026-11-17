The Kerala High Court on Tuesday cautioned the media against treating oral observations by judges and lawyers as news, while hearing a plea by a lawyer who alleged that a sessions judge had made contemptuous remarks about her conduct in court.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that courtroom dialogues may be part of the process of deciding a case or persuading a lawyer to make an argument, and should not automatically be treated as news. It said reporting such exchanges could cause serious damage to lawyers and judges.

The court made the observation while dismissing a plea filed by advocate TB Mini, who had represented the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case, seeking criminal contempt proceedings against Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese for allegedly saying that the advocate slept in court and treated it as a resting place.

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“This court also perused the news item relayed by the media…Those media are not parties in this writ petition. Therefore, I am not in a position to comment on the same. The media should also bear in mind that oral observations by judges and lawyers should not be treated as news, especially when it may hurt a party. The judges speak through their judgments. To decide a case or persuade a lawyer to argue it, there may be some courtroom dialogue. It is improper for the media to make this news, as it will cause serious damage to the lawyers and the Judges too,” the order read.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan dismissed the plea for contempt proceedings. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan dismissed the plea for contempt proceedings.

Why did court dismiss the plea?

The petitioner, a lawyer practising before the Kerala High Court and other courts, alleged that the judge had made some contemptuous, false and derogatory observations against her. She argued that the alleged statement was not only false but deliberately intended to insult, defame and question her professional capacity and integrity.

It was further alleged that the statement was circulated by news channels and YouTube platforms, triggering derogatory and sexist comments on social media and calls against engaging her as a lawyer.

The court however observed that there were no evidence to show that the judge made such an observation in open court. It also noted noted that the lawyer was not present in court when the alleged remarks were made and had learnt about them through her junior.

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“According to the petitioner, she came to know about this only through her junior. No material is produced before this court, nor has an affidavit been filed by the petitioner’s junior before this court to prove that such a statement was given by the Presiding Officer,” the court observed.

It said that contempt proceedings cannot be initiated against a judicial officer based on the media reports. “Except for the hearsay statement alleged to have been told by the petitioner’s junior to the petitioner and the statement that came in the media, there is no other material showing that such a statement was made by the 3rd respondent in the open Court. This Court cannot initiate contempt proceedings against the judicial officer based on the petitioner’s hearsay version of an alleged statement made by the judicial officer in an open court, which is not in the official records, but only in the air,” the court said.

It thus dismissed the plea for contempt.

At the same time, the court made observations on the conduct of courtroom exchanges and their coverage by the media. The court said that it is improper for the media to cover dialogues between a lawyer and a Judge in a way that tarnishes the image of a lawyer or a judge, adding that the media should know what to neglect and what to project based on their journalistic experience in a sensible manner.

The court also said lawyers should not be carried away by social media reaction or rush to hold the bench in contempt without understanding the full context of the remarks.