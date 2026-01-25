Medha Patkar acquitted in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G

A Delhi court on Saturday acquitted social activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case moved against her by Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena in 2006, noting that “without original footage or the device recording the same being brought on record”, it remains unproven that the accused made the alleged defamatory statements.

Saxena, who was then the president of the National Council of Civil Liberties (NCCL), had alleged that on April 20, 2006, during a live television programme, Patkar had made defamatory statements against him.

These alleged statements pertained to Saxena getting contracts related to the Sardar Sarovar Project. During the news programme where Saxena was present in person, he said that he had never received any such contract.