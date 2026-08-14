Matrimonial site ‘promised’ 100 contacts but gave only 51, Kerala man wins Rs 20,000

The Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held a matrimonial website deficient in service for allegedly providing only 51 of the 100 marriage contacts promised to a man who had paid Rs 25,960 for its matchmaking services. It ordered a refund of Rs 15,000 and upheld a separate compensation of Rs 5,000.

Commission president Justice B Sudheendra Kumar, judicial member Ajith Kumar D, and member K R Radhakrishnan were hearing an appeal filed by the company running the website against the November 28, 2024 order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kottayam.

“Since the opposite party (website) collected money with an assurance that they would provide 100 contacts, they were duty-bound to provide 100 contacts… However, even as per the admission of the opposite party, they provided only 51 contacts, which would definitely amount to a deficiency in service…,” said the commission on July 29.

The case arose after the man enrolled himself with the matrimonial website. He paid Rs 25,960 after being assured that suitable matching profiles would be provided for his marriage. According to the order, however, the service did not send him any matching profile.

On June 19, 2024, the service provider informed the man that his plan had expired and that he would have to renew the subscription to continue using it. He then filed a complaint before the district consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service.

‘He could access profiles’

The service provider, on its part, admitted that he had enrolled with them but disputed the allegation of deficiency. It pointed out that he could access matching profiles without them having to be separately provided.

The company also said that the profiles were updated after thorough verification to ensure the genuineness of users and for security reasons. It relied on the website’s terms and conditions, arguing that the man had voluntarily subscribed to the portal with full knowledge of those terms. It, hence, maintained that there was no deficiency in service.

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After considering the evidence, the district forum allowed the man’s complaint and directed the matrimonial website to pay him Rs 25,960 and an additional Rs 5,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.

Receipt promised 100 contacts

The number of contacts of prospective brides that were actually provided became central to the state commission’s consideration of the appeal. It noted that the receipt produced by the man stated that he would be provided 100 contacts. However, the company’s own proof affidavit stated that it had provided only 51.

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“Since the opposite party (service provider) collected money with an assurance that they would provide 100 contacts, they were duty-bound to provide 100 contacts,” it said. The commission also recorded that although 51 contacts had been provided, he was unable to find any matching contact and could not select any person.

Why refund was reduced to Rs 15,000

The state commission, however, did not agree that he should receive a refund of the entire Rs 25,960 that was paid. Considering that 51 contacts were provided by the service provider during the service period of three months, the commission held that the district forum was not justified in directing repayment of the entire Rs 25,960.

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It, therefore, reduced the refund to Rs 15,000 “to meet the ends of justice”. At the same time, it left untouched the separate Rs 5,000 compensation awarded by the district commission for deficiency in service.

Takeaway

Consumers should check what a matrimonial service actually promises before paying and keep the receipt or other proof of the promised services. If a provider fails to deliver the service it expressly assured, the consumer can approach the consumer commission for relief.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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