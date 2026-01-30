Matrimonial discord not abetment: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to wife after husband’s death

MP High Court suicide case: Prima facie, the material on record does not show communication between applicant and deceased in close proximity of his death, instigating him to kill himself, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court News: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently observed that mere harassment or frustration arising out of matrimonial discord cannot, by itself, be treated as abetment and granted anticipatory bail to a 24-year-old woman accused in connection with her husband’s death in November last year.

Justice Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar was hearing a plea of a woman whose husband killed himself and underlined that criminal liability cannot be fastened in the absence of proximate instigation.

“Mere harassment or frustration due to matrimonial discord with the wife cannot be treated as abetment for suicide by the applicant wife,” said the January 29 order referring to a Supreme Court verdict.