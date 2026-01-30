Matrimonial discord not abetment: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to wife after husband’s death
MP High Court suicide case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing a plea of a woman whose husband killed himself and underlined that criminal liability cannot be fastened in the absence of proximate instigation.
Updated: Jan 30, 2026
MP High Court suicide case: Prima facie, the material on record does not show communication between applicant and deceased in close proximity of his death, instigating him to kill himself, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Justice Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar was hearing a plea of a woman whose husband killed himself and underlined that criminal liability cannot be fastened in the absence of proximate instigation.
“Mere harassment or frustration due to matrimonial discord with the wife cannot be treated as abetment for suicide by the applicant wife,” said the January 29 order referring to a Supreme Court verdict.
Allowing the application, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed that in the event of arrest, she shall be released on anticipatory bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with a solvent surety of the like amount.
The bail was made subject to strict conditions by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, including cooperation with the investigation.
According to the case diary, the deceased’s brother informed the police that there had been continuous disputes between the couple.
Following this, she left the matrimonial home and started residing at her parental house nearly four months prior to the incident.
Public prosecutor Ayushyaman Choudhary claimed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that during investigation, a WhatsApp message was recovered in which the deceased allegedly named the applicant and some relatives as being responsible for his death.
On this basis, offences under the BNSS relating to abetment were invoked against the wife.
Opposing the bail plea, the state highlighted the seriousness of the offence and the emotional impact of the death.
However, after examining the case diary, the public prosecutor fairly conceded before the court that the applicant had no criminal antecedents.
There was no material indicating that the applicant had directly instigated the deceased close to the time of his death.
Advocate Ratnesh Kumar Gupta, counsel for the applicant opposed the allegations before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, arguing that the applicant was being made a scapegoat solely because of her marital relationship with the deceased.
He submitted that the applicant had been living separately for several months prior to the incident.
There was no communication or interaction between the applicant and the deceased immediately before the man’s death.
The deceased acted out of his own anger and emotional turmoil, without any instigation or encouragement from the applicant.
He submitted that matrimonial discord, even if assumed to be true, does not automatically translate into abetment, unless the essential ingredients of instigation or intentional aid are clearly made out.
