Matrimonial discord not abetment: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to wife after husband’s death

MP High Court suicide case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing a plea of a woman whose husband killed himself and underlined that criminal liability cannot be fastened in the absence of proximate instigation.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 06:04 PM IST
Prima facie, the material on record does not show communication between applicant and deceased in close proximity of his death, instigating him to kill himself, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court.MP High Court suicide case: Prima facie, the material on record does not show communication between applicant and deceased in close proximity of his death, instigating him to kill himself, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Madhya Pradesh High Court News: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently observed that mere harassment or frustration arising out of matrimonial discord cannot, by itself, be treated as abetment and granted anticipatory bail to a 24-year-old woman accused in connection with her husband’s death in November last year.

Justice Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar was hearing a plea of a woman whose husband killed himself and underlined that criminal liability cannot be fastened in the absence of proximate instigation.

“Mere harassment or frustration due to matrimonial discord with the wife cannot be treated as abetment for suicide by the applicant wife,” said the January 29 order referring to a Supreme Court verdict.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court said she may suffer hardship and prejudice due to incarceration entailing social disrepute and humiliation. The Madhya Pradesh High Court said she may suffer hardship and prejudice due to incarceration entailing social disrepute and humiliation. (Image enhanced using AI)

Findings

  • Prima facie, the material on record does not show communication between applicant and deceased in close proximity of his death, instigating the deceased to kill himself.
  • The earlier report to police, dated April 25, 2025 regarding a quarrel by the applicant, is not in close proximity to the death of the man.
  • The contentions advanced by the applicant have prima facie substance.
  • The applicant is a home maker and mother of minor children.
  • Considering her age, profession and status, there appears to be no likelihood of fleeing from justice or involving in any criminal activity.
  • No likelihood of tampering with the evidence, influencing the witness or interfering in the investigation.
  • Her incarceration does not appear to be necessary for the purpose of investigation.
  • The grant of anticipatory bail to her will not cause prejudice to free, fair and full investigation.
  • Considering her clean past, age, status and profession, she may suffer hardship and prejudice due to incarceration entailing social disrepute and humiliation.
  • Without commenting on the merits of the accusation, this court is inclined to grant anticipatory bail to her.
  • Thus, the application is allowed.
Decision

  • Allowing the application, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed that in the event of arrest, she shall be released on anticipatory bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with a solvent surety of the like amount.
  • The bail was made subject to strict conditions by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, including cooperation with the investigation.
  • Non-interference with witnesses or evidence.
  • Appearance as and when required by the investigating agency and the trial court.
  • The court clarified that the protection would continue till the conclusion of the trial, though it could be cancelled in case of breach of conditions.
Background

  • The case stems from the death of the woman’s husband, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on November 24, 2025.
  • An unnatural death intimation was initially registered.
  • Subsequently, based on allegations made by the deceased’s family members, the police registered an FIR accusing the wife of abetting.
  • The prosecution case was founded on the assertion that he was deeply distressed due to matrimonial discord.
  • The police also mentioned alleged resistance from his in-laws in sending her and the couple’s children back to the matrimonial home.
  • It was alleged that this frustration ultimately drove him to take his own life.
Prosecution: alleged frustration, WhatsApp message

  • According to the case diary, the deceased’s brother informed the police that there had been continuous disputes between the couple.
  • Following this, she left the matrimonial home and started residing at her parental house nearly four months prior to the incident.
  • Public prosecutor Ayushyaman Choudhary claimed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that during investigation, a WhatsApp message was recovered in which the deceased allegedly named the applicant and some relatives as being responsible for his death.
  • On this basis, offences under the BNSS relating to abetment were invoked against the wife.
  • Opposing the bail plea, the state highlighted the seriousness of the offence and the emotional impact of the death.
  • However, after examining the case diary, the public prosecutor fairly conceded before the court that the applicant had no criminal antecedents.
  • There was no material indicating that the applicant had directly instigated the deceased close to the time of his death.
Defense arguments: no instigation, no proximity

  • Advocate Ratnesh Kumar Gupta, counsel for the applicant opposed the allegations before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, arguing that the applicant was being made a scapegoat solely because of her marital relationship with the deceased.
  • He submitted that the applicant had been living separately for several months prior to the incident.
  • There was no communication or interaction between the applicant and the deceased immediately before the man’s death.
  • The deceased acted out of his own anger and emotional turmoil, without any instigation or encouragement from the applicant.
  • He submitted that matrimonial discord, even if assumed to be true, does not automatically translate into abetment, unless the essential ingredients of instigation or intentional aid are clearly made out.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
