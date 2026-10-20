Paid extra but matrimonial agency fails to give ‘exclusive services’, man wins Rs 37,000

A Kerala consumer commission recently directed a matrimonial agency to pay Rs 37,000 to a customer for allegedly inducing him to buy a higher-priced package with promises of personalised matchmaking assistance that it failed to provide.

President S K Sreela and member Stanly Harold of the Kollam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the misleading inducement to purchase the higher plan, followed by the failure to provide the promised assistance, constituted unfair trade practice.

“An agency that offers personalised assistance must exercise care in describing what it can reasonably provide. It cannot exploit those expectations by making assurances to secure payment and thereafter treating its obligations as a mere formality,” the commission said on October 9.