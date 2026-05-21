‘Childbirth lifelong sacrifice’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court slams bank for denying maternity benefits

Strongly criticising a bank for flexing its institutional muscles against its contractual female employees by denying maternity benefits, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court upheld the order granting them benefits and observed that instead of honouring motherhood, the bank subjected them to hostile discrimination.
A bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal dismissed two appeals filed by the bank against an order granting benefits to the female employees, and said that the bank ignored the “double burden” of motherhood and failed to recognise the labour of women in bringing the next generation of citizens into existence.
“The appellant-Bank, a banking behemoth whose vast footprint extends across the length and breadth of India, has regrettably chosen to flex its institutional muscles against its female employees. Rather than accommodating and honouring their motherhood, the bank has subjected them to hostile discrimination vis-à-vis their peers. Such an overbearing approach by an institution of this stature is entirely impermissible and cannot be countenanced in law,” the May 20 order noted.
Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal heard a matter over maternity benefits.
“The profound pain of childbirth is merely the opening chapter in a lifelong narrative of sacrifice. To deny maternity benefits is not only to ignore this profound ‘double burden,’ but to fail entirely in our constitutional obligation to ensure a level playing field for those who literally labour to bring the next generation of citizens into existence,” the bench added.
Two-year contract
The respondents were appointed on a contractual basis for two years, after which they were eligible for regularisation, subject to a performance assessment.
Although the contract did not provide maternity leave, the appellants, upon the respondents’ request, granted them extraordinary leave instead of maternity leave.
The aforementioned leave was granted on the condition that the contract would be extended by the corresponding period of leave.
The respondents initially accepted the conditions and availed the leave without any objection; however, later they challenged their regularisation order, which had excluded the maternity leave period from the initial two-year contractual service.
‘Maternity benefits for female employees’
The court opined that if maternity benefits rules are unclear or silent, they must be resolved through a lens of beneficial construction towards the employee; and any contrary interpretation would not only defeat the spirit of it but would entirely counter the mandate of gender justice embodied in Article 15 of the Constitution of India.
Stressing the sole objective of maternity benefits interpretation, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said that it must be done to advance the cause of the female employees, not to orchestrate their disentitlement.
The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court held that the ‘doctrine of acquiescence’ operates as an equitable shield; it cannot be weaponised to defeat fundamental rights, and rejected the appellants’ submissions that respondents could not challenge the regulation.
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Maternity Act enacted to give teeth to constitutional visions
The court noted that Article 15 of the Constitution of India forbids discrimination on the ground of sex, whereas Article 15(3) carves out a vital enabling provision, authorising the state to enact special measures for women and children.
Article 39 directs the state to ensure that men and women have equal livelihood opportunities and equal pay, and to protect workers and children from exploitation and forced unsuitable employment.
To give teeth to this constitutional vision and preserve the dignity of motherhood, Parliament enacted the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, the court said.
The Maternity Act was to ensure that working women are neither forced to labour during advanced pregnancy nor deprived of their livelihoods, thereby securing full remuneration and health security for both mother and child.
‘Two-year strict service, flawed’
The court held that the appellants’ strict continuous two-year service requirement was flawed, as once the respondents had proved their suitability, they should not have suffered disadvantage on the grounds of motherhood, and did not possess any bargaining power, as they would have been terminated.
Bank’s contentions
Senior Advocate Raman Sharma and Advocate Kartikay Sharma for the appellants submitted that, having accepted the conditions stipulated in the leave sanctions, the respondents were legally stopped from raising a grievance against the same.
The court completely failed to consider this crucial aspect of the matter, and the judgment deserved to be set aside, the counsel said.
It was argued that during the time respondents went on leave, the continuous two-year service was not rendered, and the appellant acted strictly in accordance with the terms.
It was contended that the court had relied upon various judgments that upheld the rights of women to avail of maternity leave; however, in the present case, maternity leave was never denied to the respondents.
The appellant bank had frozen certain pay components for employees on December 31, 2020, under a circular no 725; the benefit was not extended to those regularised after the date, the advocates said.
It was argued that the respondents were regularised later in 2021, so they were not eligible for the aforementioned benefits.
They contended that the court had erred in granting them retrospective benefits and treating maternity leave as continuous service for that purpose.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More