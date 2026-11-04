Can a married woman or man undergo IVF if their spouse crosses age limit? Experts clarify

The Rajasthan High Court’s October 29 ruling, upholding the constitutional validity of age restrictions under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, has brought into focus a legal question: Can a married woman or man access IVF treatment if their spouse crosses the prescribed age limit? The court was dealing with a plea of a 47-year-old woman and her 55-year-old husband who were denied IVF because the husband had crossed the age limit.

The 2021 Act sets the upper age limit for accessing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services at below 50 years for women and below 55 years for men. While the court held that these limits are linked to the welfare of the mother and child, it clarified that a woman below 50 can independently seek ART services using donor sperm, even if her husband is above 55, provided he gives consent in the prescribed manner.

Legal experts weigh in on what this ruling means for reproductive rights, individual eligibility and spousal consent in ART services.

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What if one spouse crosses age limit?

According to advocate Charu Mathur, the age limits under the 2021 Act apply to each partner separately. “Section 21(g) permits clinics to provide assisted reproductive services to a woman above 21 and below 50 years of age, and to a man above 21 and below 55 years,” she says.

These are two distinct limits for two distinct individuals. The provision does not state that a couple becomes ineligible as soon as either spouse crosses the prescribed age limit. The structure of the Act supports this interpretation, says Mathur. It separately defines a ‘woman’ and a ‘commissioning couple’, and recognises both individuals and couples as patients.

As per the Act, “commissioning couple” means an infertile married couple who approach an ART clinic or bank for obtaining the authorised IVF services under the Act. “Gamete Donor” has been defined as a person who provides sperm or oocytes intending to enable an infertile couple or woman to have a child. “Patients” have been defined as an individual or couple who go to any registered ART clinic for management of infertility.

She adds that when the Parliament did intend to prescribe a joint eligibility condition, as it did for an ‘intending couple’ under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, it expressly said so. “The absence of such language in the ART Act is significant.”

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However, the Supreme Court has not yet ruled directly on this question, she says. “A more difficult situation arises when the wife is above 50, but the husband remains within the prescribed age limit. Since the woman would carry the pregnancy, her husband’s eligibility does not establish her medical capacity to do so. That question should be decided based on medical evidence rather than the husband’s age.”

Fertility law expert, advocate Radhika Thapar Bahl also points out that if the male partner crosses the prescribed age limit of 55, he is not allowed to avail of ART services, and the couple has to approach the court for relief. “Since this is a policy decision, some courts grant relief, while others seek the government’s response. The proceedings can take years, and the couple may lose the opportunity to start a family during that period,” she adds.

By the time the matter is decided, the couple may have crossed the age limit for undergoing treatment. “At the very least, an exemption should be considered where the woman is below 50 and her husband, though above 55, is medically fit to contribute his sperm,” Bahl says.

Distinction between married, unmarried woman

Rejecting the petitioners’ argument that the ART Act creates an arbitrary distinction between married and unmarried women on grounds of seeking a partner’s consent, the Rajasthan High Court order said, “The provision does not, by itself, create an arbitrary classification between a married woman and a single or unmarried woman. A married woman, if otherwise eligible, can also avail herself of ART services as an individual using donor semen, subject to fulfillment of statutory requirements, including that of consent of her husband.”

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Speaking on this aspect, Advocate Bahl says reproductive autonomy also encompasses the right to make decisions about forming a family, but marriage brings shared rights and responsibilities. “While an unmarried woman does not require a spouse’s consent, once married, her partner’s consent becomes relevant. IVF is a medical procedure, and the ART framework, medical ethics, parenthood and inheritance rights must be considered together,” she emphasises.

Drawing a parallel with adoption, Bahl says a married person cannot adopt a child without their spouse’s consent. However, the requirement of spousal consent may differ when a person is only donating genetic material rather than seeking to establish a family with their partner.

Mathur argues that the husband’s consent requirement does create a distinction, since an unmarried woman needs no one’s consent. But the distinction rests on a real difference: only a married woman’s choice creates legal parenthood for another person. That is a reasonable basis for classification under Article 14 (equality).

The danger lies in how the requirement is applied. “Consent must remain what it is meant to be: the husband’s acceptance of fatherhood. It must not become a veto over a woman’s control of her own body and her own reproductive choices,” she adds.

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Highlighting that the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that marital status cannot be a ground for unequal reproductive rights, Mathur points to a “deeper irony” – a single woman below 50 can access donor IVF without hindrance. Denying the same service to a married woman of the same age, merely because of her husband’s age, is the real inequality the law should avoid.

Why husband’s consent is mandatory

The high court granted permission in accordance with the law, which means the married woman who satisfies the prescribed age requirement is eligible for ART services using donor semen if her husband gives his consent in accordance with Form-8.

Mathur explains that the husband’s consent is required because of what the law does to him once the child is born. Section 31 of the Act deems a child born through assisted reproduction to be the biological child of the commissioning couple. “The husband thus becomes the legal father, with every duty that follows: maintenance, guardianship and succession. This holds even though the child is conceived from a stranger’s sperm,” she says.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Rules, 2022, require the couple or the woman seeking IVF to sign a consent form to indicate their acceptance of ART and the risks involved. The form specifies that there is no guarantee that the oocytes (immature female reproductive cells) will be retrieved in all IVF cases, or that the resulting embryos will be of suitable quality to be transferred. There is also no assurance that pregnancy will result in the delivery of a normal living child, and the uncertainty of the outcome is fully explained.

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The law of evidence also presumes a child born during a marriage to be the husband’s, Mathur adds. It would be unjust to fasten lifelong parental obligations on a man without his informed agreement. Section 22, which requires the written informed consent of all parties seeking these services, gives effect to that principle. “Consent also serves the child. It ensures that the child is born into a family where both parents have accepted parenthood, and not into a dispute about who the father is.”

Challenge to age restriction legality

The recent Rajasthan High Court order is not the only judgment that upholds the upper age limit for IVF treatment. In October 2025, a division bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the age bar will not apply retrospectively to couples who had already started the ART process before the 2022 regulations came into force. However, the constitutional validity of the age limits remains pending for adjudication before the apex court. From time to time, it has also been challenged before various high courts.

In July this year, clearing the IVF path for a couple struggling with infertility since 2014, the Calcutta High Court held that a wife who meets eligibility criteria under the ART Act, 2021, cannot be denied treatment solely due to her husband’s age exceeding the prescribed limit.

A married couple had approached the court seeking directions to allow them to undergo IVF treatment under the Act. The couple wanted to conceive by obtaining sperm and an ovum from an ART bank. Justice Krishna Rao observed that the wife should not suffer for her husband’s ineligibility, especially when he has no physical participation in any of the procedures involved in the birth of the child.

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The Chhattisgarh High Court said on October 8 that where the body remains capable and the heart remains willing, the wish for parenthood cannot be dismissed as a desire whose time has passed, and allowed a couple married for 22 years to pursue IVF treatment despite the husband having crossed the legal age limit for men.

Also Read | Man has no role in IVF birth beyond being supportive partner: Calcutta High Court

The court observed that the provision under the ART (Regulation) Act does not expressly state that when one spouse crosses the prescribed age limit, it would automatically disqualify the other eligible spouse from treatment.

Mathur says the high Courts of Calcutta, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have consistently held that the ART Act prescribes individual, rather than composite, age limits. A woman below 50 who is medically fit cannot be denied IVF merely because her husband is above 55.

Considering exceptions, cumulative age

Reproductive choice is part of personal liberty under Article 21, as recognised by the Supreme Court, says advocate Mathur. While the state can regulate it to protect maternal health and child welfare, restrictions must be proportionate. “Age limits have a stronger medical basis for women who carry pregnancies than for men who do not contribute to gestation. Individual medical assessments could be a less restrictive alternative. Courts should separately apply legal limits to each partner and assess a prospective child’s welfare on facts, including medical fitness and family support, rather than assuming it from a parent’s age.”

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Advocate Bahl, meanwhile, suggests two changes to the ART framework. “First, the government should consider granting exemptions where the male partner has crossed 55 years, but the woman is below 50 and medically fit to carry a pregnancy, provided the man is medically fit to contribute his sperm.”

“Second, the government should consider introducing a cumulative age criterion, similar to the one under adoption laws, where the combined age of prospective parents should not exceed 110 years. A similar provision could be introduced under ART laws,” she says.

Bahl says adoption laws consider parents’ life expectancy to ensure a stable environment for the child. “There should not be an unnecessary disparity between the two legal frameworks when both involve considerations of parenthood and life expectancy,” she adds.

Ultimately, the ART Act’s age limits apply separately to each partner, but it can raise difficult questions when one spouse becomes ineligible while the other meets the necessary criteria. While courts have sought to protect an eligible partner’s access to IVF treatment, the requirement of spousal consent remains crucial in the case of married women.