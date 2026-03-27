Married man living with another woman not a crime, says Allahabad High Court

In a significant observation, the Allahabad High Court has said that a married man being in a live-in relationship with an adult is not a crime and that morality and law have to be kept apart.

The court said this while hearing a live-in couple’s writ petition seeking protection and ordered the Superintendent of Police (SP) concerned to ensure their security.

The woman’s family, who are opposed to their relationship, had lodged a case against the man, accusing him of kidnapping her to compel her into marriage.

In its March 25 order, the division bench of Justices JJ Munir and Tarun Saxena directed the woman’s family members to “stand restrained from causing harm to the couple in life or limb”. It said the family “shall not enter their matrimonial home or contact them directly or through any electronic means of communication or through… others”.