Married man living with another woman not a crime, says Allahabad High Court

In a significant observation, the Allahabad High Court has said that a married man being in a live-in relationship with an adult is not a crime and that morality and law have to be kept apart.
The court said this while hearing a live-in couple’s writ petition seeking protection and ordered the Superintendent of Police (SP) concerned to ensure their security.
The woman’s family, who are opposed to their relationship, had lodged a case against the man, accusing him of kidnapping her to compel her into marriage.
In its March 25 order, the division bench of Justices JJ Munir and Tarun Saxena directed the woman’s family members to “stand restrained from causing harm to the couple in life or limb”. It said the family “shall not enter their matrimonial home or contact them directly or through any electronic means of communication or through… others”.
The bench also directed, “Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, shall be personally responsible to ensure the safety and security of the petitioners.”
‘Law trumps social opinions and morality’
In the petition, the woman said her parents and other family members threatened her with death, and she and her partner fear ‘honour killing’.
The woman’s mother, in the FIR lodged at Jaitipur police station in Shahjahanpur, alleged that the man, who is already married, abducted her daughter, aged 18, to lure her into marriage.
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The counsel for the family submitted that the man is already married, and it is an offence for him to stay with another woman.
On this, the bench observed, “There is no offence of the kind where a married man, staying with an adult in a live-in relationship, by consent of the other person, can be prosecuted for any offence, whatsoever. Morality and law have to be kept apart. If… no offence under the law [is] made out, social opinions and morality will not guide the action of the court for protecting the rights of citizens.”
The court said an application was given by the woman to the SP, Shahjahanpur, stating that she is an adult and is staying with the man of her own free will. Apparently, no action has been taken on this by the Superintendent of Police, the court said.
“To protect two adults living together is the duty of the police. Particular obligations in this regard are cast upon the Superintendent of Police, as held by the Supreme Court in Shakti Vahini v. Union of India and others… This petition is supported by a joint affidavit of both petitioners,” the court stated in the order.
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Speaking to The Indian Express, the counsel for the petitioners, Shahanshah Akhtar Khan, said that in his submission before the court, he had said the man is married and has children. His wife and children live in the village.
In his argument, Khan stated that as per law, only the man’s wife can lawfully object to him living with another woman and no one else, including the wife’s family or the family of another woman, can do so.
The court listed the next hearing on the petition for April 8, granting two weeks to the government counsel and the advocate who appeared for the woman’s family to file counter affidavits.
The division bench also directed, “Until further orders of this court, the petitioners… shall not be arrested in the case…” It also directed that the order be communicated to SP, Shahjahanpur, and the Station House Officer of Jaitipur police station in 24 hours.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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