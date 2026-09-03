Can’t seek protection for live-in relation while still married: Allahabad High Court

A couple had approached the court seeking directions to the authorities not to interfere in their peaceful life and to provide them protection from alleged threats.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 02:02 PM IST
Allahabad high court protection live-in divorceThe couple had approached the court seeking protection from threats. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Allahabad High Court recently refused to grant protection to a couple in a live-in relationship, pointing out that a person cannot claim such a relief if their previous was marriage existing and they could not be permitted to live with another person without a divorce.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, while disposing of the couple’s plea, noted that although no one, including parents, has the right to interfere with the personal liberty of two consenting adults, such liberty is not absolute and cannot override the statutory rights of an existing spouse.

“If the petitioners are already married and have their spouse alive, he/she cannot be legally permitted to enter into live-in relationship with a third person without seeking divorce from the earlier spouse. He/she first has to obtain the decree of divorce from the court of competent jurisdiction before solemnizing marriage or entering into living in a relationship out of their legal marriage,” the August 25 ruling stated.

Story continues below this ad
Justice Vivek Kumar Singh Justice Vivek Kumar Singh noted that though no one had the right to interfere with the personal liberty of two consenting adults such liberty was not absolute.

Plea for protection

The runway couple moved the high court for protection against any disruption to their “peaceful” living through direction to the local police authority. They claimed of living as man and wife and fearing for their lives. The state counsel, however, opposed their plea and argued that one of them .

The ruling underlined the meaning of “right to freedom” or “right to personal liberty”, highlighting it wasn’t an “absolute or unfettered right”, and carried some “restrictions”.

“Freedom of one person ends where the statutory right of another person starts. A spouse has statutory right to enjoy the company of his or her counterpart and he/she cannot be deprived of that right for the sake of personal liberty and no such protection can be granted to infringe statutory right of the other spouse,” the court said.

Ruling out any legal right for protection with the petitioners, the court noted that grating such a remedy would “amount to protection against” punishable offence of bigamy under the Indian law. ‘This court is not inclined to issue any writ, order or direction in the nature of mandamus for protection to the petitioners who are in a live-in relationship without obtaining decree of divorce from competent court as mentioned above,” the order said.

Story continues below this ad

But the court clarified that in case of any threat of violence or harm to them, the petitioners could approach the police authorities, which would verify the complaint and take appropriate action.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments