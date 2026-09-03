Can’t seek protection for live-in relation while still married: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court recently refused to grant protection to a couple in a live-in relationship, pointing out that a person cannot claim such a relief if their previous was marriage existing and they could not be permitted to live with another person without a divorce.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, while disposing of the couple’s plea, noted that although no one, including parents, has the right to interfere with the personal liberty of two consenting adults, such liberty is not absolute and cannot override the statutory rights of an existing spouse.

“If the petitioners are already married and have their spouse alive, he/she cannot be legally permitted to enter into live-in relationship with a third person without seeking divorce from the earlier spouse. He/she first has to obtain the decree of divorce from the court of competent jurisdiction before solemnizing marriage or entering into living in a relationship out of their legal marriage,” the August 25 ruling stated.