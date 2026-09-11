Marriage plan, hotel stay, then a mother’s refusal: NRI gets court relief

The Supreme Court quashed an FIR against a Zambia-based NRI, ruling that his mother’s later opposition to the marriage did not establish that his promise was dishonest from the outset.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraSep 11, 2026 10:33 AM IST
court quashed fir against nriThe Supreme Court quashed the FIR against the Zambia-based NRI, holding that the complaint indicated a consensual relationship. (Image generated using AI)
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A Facebook connection, two days in a hotel, a marriage promise, a break-up, and then a courtroom fight. A Zambia-based NRI man accused of sexual intimacy with a woman in Gujarat after falsely promising marriage has found relief in the Supreme Court. Earlier, the Gujarat High Court refused to quash a police case against him.

The FIR against the man invokes Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which punishes sexual intercourse obtained through deceit or a false promise to marry with up to ten years in prison and a fine.

The complainant said that she connected with the man via Facebook in November 2022. The two met in person for the first time in February 2024 in Vadodara. The woman alleged that the man took her to a hotel, where they spent two days. The complainant alleged that the man said he wanted to marry her and they became sexually intimate.

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The woman alleged that the accused promised to marry her by December 2024. But he told her in January 2025 that his mother did not agree to the match and he would not marry her.

Also Read | Cannot claim false promise of marriage after 5-year live-in relationship, rules court

The man disputed the allegation that the relationship was founded on a false promise. His lawyer told the Gujarat High Court that the relationship was voluntary and pointed to his interactions with the woman’s mother and maternal aunt. According to submissions in the High Court, he also transferred Rs 40,000 to the woman’s mother and sent mobile phones and clothes worth about Rs 32,000 from Mumbai.

The High Court in May refused to intervene in the matter and quash the FIR against the man. The court held that “a distinction had to be drawn between a promise of marriage made in good faith but subsequently not fulfilled and a promise made from the outset with no intention of marrying”. The court also said that the explanation that the man’s mother opposed the marriage could not be treated as “a bona fide reason”. It added that the man should have “taken the sense of the mother” before starting the relationship and his subsequent refusal “smokes of malafide motive”.

Hearing the man’s challenge against the High Court ruling, the Supreme Court bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran held that the complaint indicated a consensual relationship and did not disclose that the man used deceitful means to induce the woman into sexual intimacy.

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In its September 7 order, the Supreme Court drew a comparison between the provisions under the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that punishes sexual intercourse with a woman by using “deceitful means” or a “promise to marry”. The Supreme Court said the new provision notes the essential distinction between a promise that was dishonest from the beginning and one made in good faith but could not be fulfilled.

Also Read | Gujarat HC quashes FIR against man accused of deceit after ending relationship with woman

The order states, “The word employed ‘deceitful means or by making a promise to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same’ brings in the same rigor of the promise having been given with an intention of never being fulfilled, which is the deceitful conduct sought to be punished… (As per the FIR) the appellant communicated his desire to marry the complainant on the first physical meeting. The complainant is said to have succumbed to his entreaties and allowed sexual intercourse… the specific statement made without even stating that it was on the promise to marry that physical relationship was permitted.”

The Supreme Court held that the man’s mother opposed the marriage later and this did not indicate that he made the promise to marry dishonestly. The court observed that the allegation that he refused to marry because his mother did not permit it “indicates that the promise was made with all good intention, if at all it was made.” The court quashed the FIR registered against the man at Vadodara city.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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