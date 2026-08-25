‘Marriage not a licence to control’: Karnataka High Court on wife’s autonomy

The Karnataka High Court noted that the husband must pay Rs 9,000 a month in maintenance, amounting to Rs 300 a day, or Rs 150 each for his wife and minor child. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has questioned why a woman should need permission from her husband or in-laws to visit her parents, observing that marriage cannot be used to control a woman’s choices, freedom or autonomy.

The court made these observations while dismissing a petition filed by a man challenging a family court order directing him to pay Rs 9,000 monthly maintenance to his wife.

The man had sought to modify the order, saying he works as a porter and has to look after his parents. He also pointed out that his wife left the matrimonial home on her own.

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“Marriage is not a license to control, command, dominate or conquer the individuality, freedom and will of the other party,” Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha said in an order dated August 3.